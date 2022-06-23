











X Factor star Tom Mann has shared a moving poem his late fiancée, Dani Hampson, posted years ago after she passed away on their wedding day.

What was meant to be the happiest day of Tom Mann’s life, turned out to be “irreversible heartbreak” after his fiancée tragically passed away on 18 June 2022. The cause of death is currently unknown.

Danielle (Dani) Hampson, a PR executive and dancer for the likes of Little Mix, was the mother of their eight-month-old son named Bowie.

Tributes flooded in from fans and celebrities alike, including fellow Stereo Kicks member Barclay Beales, and Lewis Capaldi. Tom has since returned to Instagram two days later, by posting a poem that Danielle first uploaded seven years ago.

Tom Mann recalls Dani’s inspiration poem in her honour

The Stereo Kicks singer posted this poem, to his Instagram Story:

“You fall, you rise, you make mistakes, you live, you learn. You’re human, not perfect. You’ve been hurt, but you’re alive. Think of what a precious privilege is it to be alive – to breathe, to think, to enjoy, and to chase the things you love. Sometimes there is sadness in our journey, but there is also lots of beauty. We must keep putting one foot in front of the other even when we hurt, for we will never know what is waiting for us just around the bend.”

Written by an unknown author, Danielle posted the passage back in November 2015. If it’s any indication, Tom is adopting a positive outlook despite the difficult period of tragedy.

Their wedding was delayed for two years

Tom Mann and Dani got engaged in December 2019 and had plans to tie the knot in August 2020. However, the pandemic forced them to postpone on two separate occasions. The special day was set to arrive seven months after they purchased their first home.

If you followed Danielle on Instagram, then you would’ve been well-informed about her pregnancy journey. After the birth of Bowie Andrew, her social media transformed into an appreciation page for their son.

Her last upload dated 29 May showed the family-of-three vacationing in Sardinia, Italy, where many have left messages in honour.

Tom ‘cried an ocean’ after Dani’s tragic death

28-year-old Tom took to Instagram to announce the tragic news of his bride-to-be’s death on Tuesday, June 21.

He penned: “I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June.

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

The singer went on to say he would use “any strength” he has for their little boy, Bowie.

Tom then continued: “I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.

“The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that. I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time.

“My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”