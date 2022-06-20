











X Factor star Tom Mann is devastated after his wife-to-be, Dani Hampson, suddenly died on their wedding day.

The singer updated fans with a heartbreaking Instagram post where he said he is ‘completely broken’.

Tom, from Stereo Kicks, revealed the mother of his eighth-month-old infant son, had died on Saturday. Dani passed away on the morning of what was meant to be their wedding day.

In the post on social media, he admitted he is feeling “completely broken” after the tragic news.

Tom Mann’s tribute to wife-to-be Dani Hampson

Tom Mann sings How Ya Doing by Little Mix – Arena Auditions Week 2 — The X Factor 2013 | The X Factor YouTube

The 28-year-old wrote: “I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June.

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

“I promise to make you so proud”

Tom Mann sings Backstreet Boys’ I Want It That Way | Arena Auditions Wk 2| The X Factor UK 2014 | The X Factor UK YouTube

Tom continued that he will use his strength for their little baby boy, Bowie, who they welcomed in October 2018.

He added: “I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy. I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted.”

The Stereo Kicks star said he would ensure their son knows Dani, adding: “I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.

“The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that. I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time.

“My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever.”

Tributes pour in for Dani Hampson

Fans and celebrities have paid tribute to Dani and sent condolences to Tom.

Lewis Capaldi wrote: “Love you brother.”

Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle added: “Sending so much love, light & healing to you, Bowie & everyone who loved Dani!”

Mimi Webb penned: “Tom I’m so sorry. Sending all my love to you & thinking of you. Love you brother x we are with you.”

Tom auditioned for the X Factor in 2014, but was put in the group Stereo Kicks by the judges. The band made it to the final.

He used his song writing skills to pen lyrics for JLS, Ronan Keating as well as Becky Hill.