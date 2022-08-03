X Factor's Leona Lewis showered with love as she gives birth to first child













X Factor winner Leona Lewis declared “and then there were three” as she shared happy news of the birth of her first child.

The singer, who won Simon Cowell’s talent show in 2006, has welcomed a baby girl with her husband Dennis Jauch.

“Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22,” the 37-year-old told her fans as she shared an adorable snap of her holding her baby and resting her hand on top of Dennis’ on Instagram.

‘And then there were three’

Leona announced in March that she was pregnant.

“Can’t wait to meet you in the Summer,” she captured a stunning picture that put her blossoming bump firmly in the frame.

Since then, she’s kept her loyal fans up to date with plenty of gorgeous pictures.

And her fans couldn’t contain their excitement after her birth announcement.

“Congratulations queen,” one commented.

Another wrote: “Welcome to the world little princess Carmel Allegra and congratulations to mom and dad”.

A third penned: “Congratulations beautiful name! Xx”

Happy ending

Leona and Dennis, a professional dancer and choreographer, began dating in 2010 after meeting while he was performing as one of her backing singers.

He popped the question on their eighth anniversary and they tied the knot in July 2019.

They said ‘I do’ at Sting’s 16th Century, 865-acre estate in Tuscany, Italy.

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio Las Vegas

Leona and Dennis, who is co-founder and creative director of No Ceilings Entertainment, live in Los Angeles, where they’ve been seen out and about plenty of times during the pregnancy.

Leona has been spotted running errands with Dennis a number of times, and the pair had last been seen heading out for lunch just one day before their little bundle of joy was born.

