In a heartbreaking post, X Factor alum Tom Mann remembered his late partner Danielle Hampson one year after she passed away before their wedding.

Tom Mann, who rose to fame as part of the band Stereo Kicks, paid an emotional tribute to his late fiancée a year after her sudden and tragic death in June 2022.

The PR executive and mother of one was only 34 years old when she passed away and the tragedy happened on the same day she and Tom were supposed to tie the knot after welcoming a son together.

The X Factor YouTube

Tom Mann’s “unbearable pain” a year after partner Danielle Hampson’s death

In an emotional post shared on Instagram, The X Factor alum Tom Mann detailed the “unbearable pain” one year after his partner and mother of one Dani Hampson passed away.

“1 year ago, my biggest worry had been that unbearable heat,” he captioned a post alongside a black and white photo of Dani and their son Bowie. “It was impossible to know the unbearable pain that was about to come.1 year ago, I had woken up beside you for the last time.”

The singer went on to write that he still had “no answers” about what happened to Dani and said that “nothing makes any sense” after her tragic loss.

“Dan, Bowie will know everything that you were to everyone that knew you,” Tom added in the post. “He will know your love & light over your loss.

“I am so very grateful that someone as special as you chose me. Thank you for letting me love you.”

Tom lost his partner before their wedding

What was meant to be the happiest day of Tom’s life, turned out to be “irreversible heartbreak” after Dani tragically passed away on 18 June last year. Her cause of death hasn’t been confirmed.

Dani worked as a PR executive and dancer for the likes of Little Mix and was the mother of their eight-month-old son Bowie.

In a social media post announcing Dani’s passing last summer, Tom wrote that he was feeling “completely broken” after her devastating loss.

“On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak,” Tom wrote at the time. “I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

Tom and Dani got engaged in December 2019 and had plans to tie the knot in August 2020 but were forced to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic.

Fans offer support to Tom

A year after Dani’s tragic passing, many of Tom’s fans and Instagram followers offered their support and shared messages of love under his emotional tribute.

“This breaks my heart for you and Bowie! Thinking off you both today and happy Father’s Day to you,” one person wrote.

Another said: “We love you, Tom. You made Dani infinitely happy and such a part of what made her shine so brightly.”

“Sending you so much love. How proud Dan would be of you and Bowie,” another tribute read. “I know it’s so hard to come to terms with but please stay strong.”