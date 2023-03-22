TLC viewers are eager to find out whether there will there be a season 5 of 1000-lb Sisters.

Tammy and Amy Slaton rose to fame in 2021 on their very own TLC show – 1000-lb Sisters.

The series follows the sisters’ weight loss journeys and during season 4, Tammy was approved for weight loss surgery.

Tammy debuted a new look in 2023 and tied the knot with her husband, Caleb Willingham, in late 2022.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel/1000-lb Sisters

Tammy and Amy wrap season 4

On March 21, 2023, 1000-lb Sisters wrapped up its fourth season.

Season 4 episode 10 aired on Tuesday night and saw Tammy Slaton and Caleb Willingham get married.

Many fans of the show knew that Tammy had tied the knot back in 2022 but viewers finally got to see their nuptials and the proposal that left Tammy speechless.

1000-lb Sisters fans left asking questions

When Tammy’s big day came around on 1000-lb Sisters season 4, fans saw her family members including Amy and Amanda Halterman ask about Caleb’s intentions.

A case of cold feet also threatened to derail the big day and fans were left wondering how married life will be for the newlyweds at the end of episode 10.

One viewer tweeted that they want to see how the marriage “unfolds.”

Fans want 1000-lb Sisters season 5

Since 1000-lb Sisters first premiered in 2021 fans have become invested in Tammy and Amy Slaton‘s lives.

The sisters and more of their family members appear on the TLC show these days. Their brother, Chris Combs, has become a fan-favorite for viewers.

Many have commented on how brother Chris has a ‘soothing voice’.

In 2023, fans are keen to get confirmation that the show will return for season 5.

One viewer tweeted: “Welp hope we get a season 5 cause I definitely want to see how this marriage unfolds lol.”

There’s no word from TLC on whether the show is renewed for season 5.

