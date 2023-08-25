1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is leaving her fans gobsmacked as she debuts her new weight loss results in 2023. The TLC star rose to fame alongside her sister after the two started out on YouTube. After landing their own show in 2020, the Slatons embarked on a weight loss journey like never before.

Amy Slaton and her sister, Tammy, weighed in at a combined 1000lb at the beginning of their TLC show. Nowadays, the ladies look totally transformed. Five seasons of their show has introduced viewers to more of their siblings including fan-favourite Amanda Halterman. The family will return for another series, but until then, Tammy is slaying on the ‘gram.

Tammy from 1000-lb Sisters’ weight loss

Tammy Slaton has been documenting her weight loss journey during 1000-lb Sisters.

She and her sister, Amy, have experienced many highs and lows since the show began three years ago.

Tammy spent time in a rehabilitation clinic where she made great progress towards her goals.

Since the beginning of her journey, Tammy has lost around 300lb.

Tammy is ‘looking snatched’

On August 24, 2023, Tammy shared some snaps to her Instagram page.

The TLC star gave her fans an update on her progress and showed off her “mad” weight loss results.

Many took to the comments section to compliment Tammy on her new look.

Some wrote that they were “proud” of her, while more said she’s “looking great.”

More fans commented that Tammy had “inspired,” them and others said it was great to see her walking around.

One commented: “You better work mama!!! Keep it up, all of your hard work is paying off queen!!!!”

TLC star is a ‘skinny legend’

Tammy’s weight loss journey has been a battle, and she’s had some scary moments in terms of her overall health.

However, in 2023, she appears to be off of her trach breathing tube and out of her mobility scooter.

Tammy also dealt with the tragic loss of her husband, Caleb Willingham, in 2023.

Despite her setbacks and heartaches, Tammy is clearly pushing forward with her health goals and her progress isn’t going unnoticed.

One person commented: “Ok skinny legend,” on the post.

Another said: “Look at skinny Minnie. Tammy you look amazing!!!!! Guess they gonna have to change the name of the show.”