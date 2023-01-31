1000-lb Sisters is officially back on TLC after much anticipation from fans. New episodes of 1000-lb Sisters air Tuesdays at 9/8c.

The TLC show follows Amy Slaton-Halterman and Tammy Slaton as they embark on a weight loss journey.

Amy and Tammy are tipping the scales with a combined weight of 1,000lb. The two live in Dixon, Kentucky. While Amy is embarking on motherhood in her 30s, Tammy struggles to keep fighting her weight loss battle.

1000-lb Sisters stars suspect break-in

Amanda Halterman features in 1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 3. Tammy’s sister goes to her apartment to do her a favor and get her some things.

However, on arrival at Tammy’s abode Amanda notices the door has been opened. Amanda says: “Right away we could tell something wasn’t right.”

Family deals with memorial

During 1000-lb Sisters season 4 episode 3, Amy can be seen saying “something terrible” has happened. She and her family members, including Tammy via video call, attend a memorial service during the show.

Tensions rise between Amy and Tammy as Amy says her sister isn’t acting correctly at the funeral. Judging by the fact Amy’s chihuahua Little Bit passed away in 2022, we can assume the family is grieving the loss of their beloved pet in episode 4.

1000-lb Sisters’ Tammy struggles with weight loss

The January 31 episode of 1000-lb Sisters sees Tammy struggling with her weight loss goals. She speaks to her therapist who asks what her day-to-day life is like.

Tammy says: “It’s the same damn thing every day.”

She adds in a confessional: “I don’t feel like dieting and I don’t want to work out.”

Amy and Tammy’s brother, Chris Combs, is also on a weight loss journey. He has a check-in with Dr Smith during episode 3 and says he doesn’t want the doctor to feel he had “wasted his time” on Chris.

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the US, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.

