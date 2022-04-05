600-lb Life: The whereabouts of Zsalynn Whitworth













The story of Zsalynn Whitworth continues to be an example eight years after the TLC series, My 600-lb Life.

Not only did Zsalynn Whitworth start prioritizing her health before anyone and everything else, but she also got rid of the negativity that was surrounding her.

The 52-year-old is now living her happiest and healthiest life with her daughter Hannah in Texas. How has life been for Whitworth and what changes has she made?

Who is Zsalynn Whitworth?

Born on June 28, 1969, Zsalynn Whitworth is known for her time on the TLC series, My 600-lb Life.

She first appeared on the show in season two in 2014, weighing more than 600 pounds.

With the help of Dr Younan Nowzaradan, Whitworth was able to drop a significant amount of weight; half of what she used to weigh before.

Thinking that her life would change for the better, her marriage faced the most consequences. However, Showbiz CheatSheet reported that viewers of the show were rooting for Zsalynn and wanted updates on her life.

Her husband was not very supportive of Zsalynn’s weight loss

Whitworth’s husband Gareth was against his wife’s desire to lose weight claiming that he loved the way she looked and supported her career as a fat fetish model.

Throughout the episodes of My 600-lb Life, viewers could see Gareth’s lack of support for his wife. In TFL’s video from above, she finally got real with her emotions.

“It’s really hard to talk about Gareth because you know, he wants a fat wife. He wants what he is physically attracted to, that’s what he wants. He has a physical preference for his sexual needs that requires me to be bigger than you know, just that,” Zsalynn shared. “Big can’t be beautiful when it means that my daughter might not have a mother”

On the other side, Gareth said: “I’m a little bit sad because you know, I like bigger women.”

What has happened to Zsalynn since then

The life of Zsalynn has seen some major changes in eight years starting from the time she got divorced from her now ex-husband Gareth.

Despite divorcing her husband, she had gone through a rough couple of months where she did not feel confident about her body and the excess skin from her weight loss.

Moreover, she had to share custody with Gareth, meaning that her daughter would be gone from time to time and she would feel lonely, whilst dealing with her cravings.

However, as the years went by, she lost an additional 20 lbs to quality for skin removal surgery.

Once she did, her confidence skyrocketed. In 2018, she started dating Jack Lapp, who she met on Facebook. The pair are still together.

These days, Zsalynn is seen occasionally posting on her Twitter and Instagram accounts where she posts pictures of herself, her dogs, and her grown-up daughter, Hannah.