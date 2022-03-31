600-lb Mom fans pay tribute to Dominique 10 years after her death













Dominique was the star of 600-lb Mom, the spin-off of TLC’s My 600-lb Life. Two weeks after getting weight loss surgery, she sadly passed, leaving a hole in the hearts of many who watched her journey.

Featured on the network’s 600 Pound Mom: Race Against Time, mother Dominique Lanoise weighed 625 lbs but was determined to drop the pounds so that her daughters didn’t have to look after her.

The series documented a year in her life while she took on rehabilitation and surgery. Ten years after her death in March 2012, fans are remembering the star, and wonder where her daughters are today.

Who was Dominique Lanoise?

Dominique caught the attention of TLC producers after a news story about her weight went viral in 2010. From Haiti, she was stuck on the island after the January 2010 earthquake as no commercial airline could accommodate her size.

Three months later, relief organizations were able to help transport the 600-lb Mom star to Miami. During the wait, the five-year-old girl, who at the time was the youngest of her daughters, died from injuries suffered in the earthquake.

The mom-of-six had been bedbound since her US arrival, weighed more than 600 pounds and was paid a visit by Dr. Oscar Hernandez, of Miami’s Southern Bariatric Center, who gave her a strict diet plan and a supply of approved foods.

Within four months of beginning Dr. Hernandez’s diet, Dominique had lost 100 pounds, and was within sight of her target weight. At her final weigh-in before the date of her weight loss surgery, she weighed 689 pounds.

This meant that Dominique had gained back the 100 she’d lost, and put on almost 70 more. After being rushed to the hospital due to a sudden illness, she sadly passed away.

That Broke My heart Ive Been Following this lady Since 2010 Rip Dominique Lanoise 😫😥😪 — Rollin' Stone (@ahgee_thang) May 21, 2015

600-lb Mom fans pay tribute

Dominique died on March 10, 2012, aged 41 years old, when her daughter Jeana was just 16. After the TLC star’s sudden death, Jeana shared a tribute which reads:

March 10 2012, the day you got called home. I remember at the hospital the doctor telling me you were sleeping and I couldn’t understand. So I replied, ‘But her eyes are open’ and he didn’t respond. I then ran to the waiting room and got the others. When they questioned the doctors, they then told us we had to get out of the room quickly and came back out at 6:28. They told us, ‘We’re sorry but she didn’t make it.’ That was the worst feeling ever, I was only 16 mom. I knew your struggles were over but I needed you more then anything and still do I just ask you to continue to watch over me. Seven years of hurt and pain. RIP ma, I love and miss you so much. Jeana Lanoise post, Starcasm

Dominique’s daughter Tesilia also shared a similar tribute to her mother. Though there was no caption, the side-by-side photos of Dominique and her daughter showed she is always in her thoughts.

As her ten-year death anniversary approached, fans paid tribute to Dominique. One wrote: “Her poor kids. She completely did it to herself, but they still lost someone they loved. I hope they’re doing okay and are healthy.”

Another said: “I know how hard it is I’m so sorry for her, R.I.P.”

Addressing their tribute to Dominique’s children, a fan posted: “Sorry for the lost of your dear mother, I saw this episode and I was cheering Dominique on but God had a calling on her life. May you and your family cherish her memory.”

Where are Dominique’s daughters now?

Dominique’s six daughters include Witelane, who was 24 at the time of filming and is now 36, Fabienne, 33, Sheila, 31, Tesilia, 30, Gelowe, 26, and Jeana, 25. Jeana spent the most time with Dominique during the final months of her life.

As per Starcasm, her daughters were reported as healthy as of 2019. Jeana gave birth to her own daughter on May 16th that year, and called her Janaya Dominique, in memory of her mother and grandmother.

