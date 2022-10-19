7 Little Johnston fans hope Elizabeth gets pregnant or engaged to Brice soon











When Elizabeth Johnston posted an Instagram post involving her boyfriend Brice Bolden and their dog, several 7 Little Johnstons fans got excited and assumed her hashtag ‘#littlefamily’ meant she was pregnant.

The couple have been public about their relationship since Brice graduated in 2019. He often joins the Johnston family for dinners and events, and Elizabeth is always proud to share updates on their days out with TLC fans.

Following her latest IG pic, her followers are crossing their fingers that the two get engaged or pregnant soon. Some assumed that they have already taken the next step in their relationship after the post.

Elizabeth’s latest Instagram post

Elizabeth posted a series of pictures including her boyfriend Brice and their dog hanging out in a forest. The October 18th post, which garnered several ‘engagement’ comments, led to over 70K likes in just 24 hours.

It isn’t the first time the 7 Little Johnstons star has shared a picture with her boyfriend, but the smiles on the couple’s faces had fans thinking that the post was either a pregnancy or engagement announcement, which is unconfirmed.

Some followers noticed she is wearing a ring in the fourth picture, but she has been wearing a promise ring dedicated to Brice for years.



Reality Titbit has reached out to Elizabeth and TLC for comment.

TLC fans hope she gets engaged

When Elizabeth posted a picture with Brice, many admitted they were looking for a ring on her finger, while the caption ‘#littlefamily’ had several fans convinced they are expecting a baby.

One follower wrote: “girl I thought you were about to show us a ring!!!! beautiful photos, I’m so happy for y’all 🤍🤍.”

Another said: “Not me looking for a ring on your finger! Lol. These pics are so cute.”

“The #littlefamily made me think baby 😂😅 y’all are so cute,” penned a 7 Little Johnstons fan.

Elizabeth and Brice: Relationship timeline

Elizabeth and Brice went Instagram official in 2019 when they celebrated his graduation. During an episode of the TLC show, her friends Carol and Daisy explained how happy they are for Liz, and that Brice is with her for the long run.

Since then, they have become inseparable, from Brice returning the favor of attending her graduation day to discussing moving in together. The two have already talked about splitting the house chores between them at Liz’s home.

The two have spent countless memories together, such as fishing in the sea and celebrating her 22nd birthday. Recently, Brice gave a timeline to Liz, saying they will definitely move in together before he was around 25 and 26.

