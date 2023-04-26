The 7 Little Johnstons are back for a new series on TLC, and we’re introduced to a new cast member, as Alex reveals he has a girlfriend, Allie.

The TLC show has been airing since 2015, and viewers have seen Amber and Trent Johnston‘s family grow up throughout the years, including ‘baby’ Alex, who now has a girlfriend.

We take a closer look at what we know about the relationship between Alex and Allie, as he tells 7 Little Johnstons viewers all about his girlfriend.

Credit: 7 Little Johnstons/TLC Youtube

Alex is the ‘baby’ of the family

The youngest Johnston Alex is referred to as the ‘baby’ of the family by his siblings, but it looks like he’s growing up now as he’s in a relationship.

Alex is 17 years old and was adopted by parents Trent and Amber Johnston from Seoul, South Korea.

Outside of the TLC show, Alex takes pride in his origami work, which he sells on Etsy.

7 Little Johnstons’ Alex and Allie met at ‘Little People’ convention.

Alex says he met Allie in Spokane over the summer, which is where the ‘Little People of America’ convention is held.

Older sister Elizabeth joked: “The only convention I decide not to go to, the baby of the family comes home with a girlfriend.”

As the relationship is still new, Alex is bringing his siblings along including Elizabeth Johnston, to help him pick a birthday present for her.

Allie lives on a farm and has the same kind of dwarfism as Alex. However, unlike Alex she’s the only ‘little person’ in her family as her parents and both her siblings are ‘average size.’

The 7 Little Johnston star describes his girlfriend as “super sweet” and stresses that he wants to find her the right gift.

With the help of his sisters, Alex decided on a shirt as well as a necklace that has both of their birthstones and the month that they met each other.

“This is so cute and wholesome,” one fan wrote.

Allie on Instagram

Unfortunately, Allie has a private Instagram account so fans of the show can’t go stalking, however, Alex is following her, which is a good indication that they may still be together.

Allie is also followed by siblings Elizabeth and Emma Johnston, so if social media is anything to go by, it seems like their relationship is still going strong.

We can’t wait to watch their relationship grow in the new series!

