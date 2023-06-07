In the latest episode of 7 Little Johnstons, we see Emma Johnston host a pop-up shop for her jewelry business, Rings ‘n Things, which has now unfortunately been put on pause while she creates a new site.

The TLC show first aired in 2015, and fans have seen the 7 Little Johnstons kids grow up in front of their eyes after being raised by parents Amber and Trent Johnston.

We take a closer look at 7 Little Johnstons star Emma’s jewelry business, and when fans can be expected to shop the adorable pieces once again.

Inside Emma Johnston’s business: Rings ‘n Things

Emma Johnston’s business is called Emma’s Rings ‘n Things, where she sells handmade jewelry made exclusively by herself, including cute statement earrings.

The brand’s Instagram page has almost 100k followers and is full of the star modeling a range of her jewelry, which fans love.

Her page first posted in 2019, and since then it seems like the brand has gone from strength to strength.

However, the company looks to be on a brief pause at the moment as they deal with some issues, so fans looking to get their hands on some pieces may have to wait.

The star hopes to be back up and running after her birthday

Previously, all Emma’s pieces were available to shop via her Etsy store, but unfortunately, at the moment, things have been put on pause.

She explained over on Instagram back in May that she has ‘no control’ over her shop because of problems on Etsy, as she asks fans not to purchase anything.

However, it’s not all bad as Emma explained that she’s hoping to create an actual site after her birthday which is on July 1, so hopefully fans won’t have to wait much longer to be stunning in her bling once again!

Fans are supportive of Emma’s business

Emma’s loyal fans as they rushed to support her after her most recent post explained that they may not be able to make purchases for a while.

“Oh no, this shall pass, too. It’ll be fine,” wrote one.

Another said: “Hope you get it worked out soon!”

“Hope you don’t have to wait too much longer! Love my new ring & I can’t wait to shop again,” wrote one happy customer.