7 Little Johnstons fans fell in love with the family’s exchange student Joose back in season 10. The Johnstons had Joose live with them for three months and the majority of season 11 followed Joose’s time with the TLC family members.

From the day Amber Johnston picked Joose up from the airport, fans have gotten to know the family’s exchange student. When it was time to say goodbye to the TLC star as he headed back to his home country, it wasn’t only him and the Johnstons who were upset.

Over the years, some fans have said that they “miss” Joose now that he’s no longer regularly on the show. However, the TLC star reappeared on the show in season 13 and fans couldn’t be happier to see him.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

Meet 7 Little Johnstons’ Joose

Exchange student Joose went to live with the Johnston family in Georgia during season 10 of their TLC show.

He appeared heavily in season 11 which aired in 2022.

Joose hails from Finland and spent three months in America to help improve his English skills.

Joose’s dream was to become a pediatric surgeon, and he was around 16 years old when he met the Johnstons.

In order to fulfill his dream job in the medical field, Joose had to learn fluent English, hence his exchange trip arrangements.

Joose had to say goodbye

Not only did Joose improve his English skills but he also said that his confidence grew during his time with the Johnstons.

Emma said that she was “sad” to see him go back to Finland as they had a lot of fun together.

However, during season 13, episode 5 saw the Johnstons go to Finland.

Many fans loved seeing the family and Joose reunited. One person tweeted: “Joose is glad to see the Johnstons in his country!! Glad his family is welcoming of them!”

7 Little Johnstons star has ‘awesome’ job

7 Little Johnstons star Joose took to Instagram in May 2023 to share that he now has an “awesome” job.

On May 8 he shared a snap of himself wearing a work uniform and wrote in the caption: “Started summerwork at the local ”Target”, awesome job.”

Many of Joose’s fans took to the comments section to congratulate him on his summer job at Target.

One wrote: “I’m sure you’re a wonderful employee you have a great attitude.”

