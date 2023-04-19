7 Little Johnstons kicked off a brand new season in 2023 and fans want to know more about the family’s net worth.

The TLC show first aired 10 years ago and fans have seen Amber and Trent‘s family grow over the past decade.

From navigating their adult lives, dating, moving out, family dynamics and much more, 7 Little Johnstons follows the family’s highs and lows.

Season 13 premiered on April 18 and fans are given a glimpse of the Johnstons’ lives in 2023 including how Liz is celebrating her birthday, Trent and Amber’s home improvements, and much more.

Credit: TLC YouTube channel

7 Little Johnstons is back

In October 2022 7 Little Johnstons wrapped up its twelfth season.

Now, the TLC series is back with a batch of new episodes in 2023.

The season 13 premiere kicked off on Tuesday, April 18 at 9 pm.

The series follows parents Trent and Amber, as well as their kids Jonah, Elizabeth, Anna, Alex, and Emma.

It appears that the family is making some big moves this year as Liz and Brice take a big step in their relationship.

What do the TLC stars do for work?

Although the 7 Little Johnstons are reality TV stars, they also have regular jobs, too.

Trent Johnston works as a grounds worker at a local college in Atlanta.

Amber is a realtor and, per her Zillow profile, works for Washburn and Associates.

Jonah works as a car salesman, and the reality star is super wealthy at a young age.

Anna followed her passion for jewelry creation and had an Etsy shop which contributed to the TLC star’s overall net worth.

7 Little Johnstons net worth

As the 7 Little Johnstons head into the tenth year of their reality TV show, fans are wondering what their net worth is as a collective.

In Touch wrote in 2017 that “the Johnstons would be raking in $25,000 to $40,000 per episode.”

Given that the family has starred in over 100 episodes, their earnings from the show could range between $2.5 million and $4 million.

Meaww reports in 2022 that the family’s net worth is estimated at $2 million.

WATCH THE 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS TUESDAYS AT 9PM ON TLC