Joseph Trent Johnston from 7 Little Johnstons’ weight loss shocks fans as he posed for a photoshoot with his wife, Amber, on the TLC family show. He has dropped 14lb and makes viewers “proud” as they see his transformation.

7 Little Johnstons star Trent Johnston is the man of the family. He shares two biological children, Jonah and Elizabeth, with his wife Amber Johnston, while Anna, Alex, and Emma were adopted from Russia, Korea, and China.

Recent news shows that Trent has dropped a whopping 14lb on his health journey and celebrated by having a boudoir photoshoot with Amber. Fans are now congratulating the TLC star for his progress.

Photo by Walter McBride/GC Images

Trent from 7 Little Johnstons: Weight loss

Trent from 7 Little Johnstons debuted his weight loss during a photo shoot with Amber. She encouraged Trent to “show his abs” and added that the motivation behind the snapshots is based on their overall health transformation.

Amber admitted she “is more confident in her body,” adding, “I know Trent is more confident.” He then stepped out in a robe with a spray tan and toned muscles, to which the 7 Little Johnstons star said he looks like Hugh Hefner.

He has dropped a total of 14lb since focusing on his health. Trent now jokily calls himself “Big Daddy” and felt confident enough to do some solo photos for Amber to keep!

TLC fans ‘proud’ of Trent’s 14lb progress

Viewers who have watched Joseph Trent Johnston’s weight loss journey are sharing their reactions all over social media. Many took the time to congratulate him, understanding that the process is not easy.

One fan said: “Proud of Trent for his weight loss!! #7littlejohnstons.”

Another penned: “Congratulations Trent on losing weight #7LittleJohnstons.”

“Go Trent looking good and keeping it fresh for Amber!!!👏💖,” commented a TLC viewer.

Trent and Amber’s health journey

In January 2021, Amber revealed she was doing the Optavia Diet. At that point, she had lost 25lb. In the months following, she shed another 19lb, for a total weight loss of 44lb and counting.

The Optavia Diet is a weight loss diet plan that prescribes eating a mix of purchased, processed food, called feelings, and homemade lean and green meals. It all started when Amber struggled to keep up while out on a family hike.

By June 2022, Trent had also dropped some serious pounds. During Season 13 of 7 Little Johnstons Amber noticed that her husband was gaining weight and so he joined her on her health journey.