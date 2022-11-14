90 Day Fans think Usman is 'smitten' by his new potential fiance Fareedet











90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’s new episode saw Usman “Sojaboy” Umar meeting his new potential fiance and future wife Fareedet.

The Happily Ever After star is already currently engaged to Kimberly Menzies. He was previously married to 90 Day star Lisa Hamme.

Despite Usman being in a relationship with Kim now, his mom set him up to meet an 18-year-old Nigerian woman named Fareedet. The up-and-coming musician previously made it clear to Kim that he will take a second wife as having children is absolutely non-negotiable for him.

View Instagram Post

90 Day’s Usman meets new potential fiance Fareedet

Usman is an engaged man but his new potential fiance and future wife Fareedet managed to intrigue him.

A new clip from 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, sees him meeting the 18-year-old Nigerian girl for the first time.

Usman’s mother Fadimatu says in a confessional that she wants Usman to marry a Nigerian girl because she wants grandchildren. “He can marry another woman later,” she says hinting at his engagement with Kimberly.

She expresses that she is afraid if Usman marries Kim first he wouldn’t come back home.

Fareedet’s mum says to the camera that she wants her daughter to marry a mature man who is not a drug addict.

Usman cheekily asks Fareedet who her other suitors are. He says it’s impossible that other men would not have proclaimed love to the teen. To this, she responds by saying none of them are serious.

Usman ‘Sojaboy’ then confesses to Fareedet that he wanted to leave as soon as he arrived but her beauty got him excited. He then admits in a confessional that if he hadn’t met Kim then Fareedet would be the kind of woman he would pursue.

The two discuss how many children each of them wants to have and Fareedet says four. Usman replies “that’s around my range.”

Fans think Usman is smitten by Fareedet

Many 90 Day Fiance fans pointed out that Usman looked absolutely smitten by Fareedet.

“Usman is clearly smitten with mommy’s choice #1. He’s never made this face in front of Kimberly,” one fan wrote.

“The energy & excitement on Usman’s face after meeting Fareedet says it all ,” a second fan wrote.

Some fans also pointed to Usman and Fareedet’s 16-year age difference. The latter is 18 while Usman is 34.

“Faradeet is only 18?!?! Can Usman not talk to someone his age range? It’s either barely legal or senior citizen!,” one fan wrote.

“She’s only 18?! Usman is going from a 50 year old woman to an 18 year old? Oh LORD,” a second person said.

How did Usman and Kimberly meet?

It was Kimberly who DM’ed Nigerian musician Usman first. The couple quickly sparked a romance.

In the initial phase of their relationship, they remained in touch via phone calls, video chats, and messaging to manage their long-distance romance.

While Kimberly was head over heels in love with Usman from the get-go, he was a bit hesitant about their relationship.

On top of this, the couple has a nearly 20-year age gap with Kim being 51 and Usman, 33.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC and Discovery+ on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Love, Lizzo | Official Trailer | HBO Max BridTV 11555 Love, Lizzo | Official Trailer | HBO Max https://i.ytimg.com/vi/_zUMrdXxJJA/hqdefault.jpg 1182752 1182752 center 22403