









90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Elizabeth’s sisters Becky and Jenn Potthast starred in the recent episode. In the new episode, the siblings were engaged in a violent fight with Andrei.

Fans first met Elizabeth and Andrei in season 5 of 90 Day Fiance. The duo first connected via a dating app and later met up in Dublin. The pair tied the knot in the same season.

Elizabeth and Andrei now appear on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After season 7. It’s been seven years since the couple’s marriage but Andrei’s relationship with Elizabeth’s family is still on rocky grounds.

The recent Happily Ever After episode showed us how deep the discontent between the two parties runs.

View Instagram Post

Becky Potthast and Andrei’s 90 Day Fiance altercation goes viral

A sneak peek clip from the recent episode shows Elizabeth aka Libby and her sisters Becky and Jenn meeting up.

Andrei also tags along on the girls’ meet.

Elizabeth’s sisters Becky and Jenn confront the 90 Day Couple about their pregnancy announcement.

Both Becky and Jenn are upset about learning the pregnancy news via social media like the rest of the world. The sisters expected Elizabeth to give them the big news in person.

“Libby would not have made that decision on her own. Period,” Jenn says.

“You’re becoming a stranger more and more,” Andrei says to Becky and Jenn to which the former says “that is true,” and “that’s not our fault.”

In a confessional Andrei says that Elizabeth’s mother Pam whose causing a lot of problems. “Her daughters Rebecca and Jenn are just following her lead,” the 35-year-old expresses.

The topic quickly shifts when Andrei brings up the trio’s mother and brother Charlie.

Andrei is furious with Becky and Jenn for attending their mother’s birthday celebration despite deciding to refrain from family gatherings until Charlie’s issues are handled.

He goes on to call Becky and Jenn “followers” multiple times during the argument.

Andrei further accuses Jenn of being jealous of him.

Becky who has kept quiet for a few seconds at that point, angrily rises from her chair yelling, “Shut the f**k up!” She begins pushing and throwing her hands on a shocked Andrei. Elizabeth is seen yelling at her sister to stop her antics as she holds her husband’s hand.

“Get some respect!” Becky yells, “You have no f**king respect!”

View Instagram Post

Becky is an Instagram star

Thanks to Elizabeth and Andrei’s storyline on 90 Day Fiance, Becky has also appeared on the show over the years.

Her time on the show has earned the reality star some fame as she now has close to 37,000 followers on Instagram. As soon as fans land on her Instagram page, they can quickly notice that Becky is a people person. Moreover, the many pictures and videos she has posted with her sisters show that she loves her family.

She has also shared many pictures with her entrepreneur Thomas Lichtwerch. The pair also share a son.

One of Becky’s older posts also features Andrei. She posted a picture starring Andrei and her sisters in 2019 captioning it, “There are some people in your life that you can’t choose… but you can choose to make the best of it.”

Becky has now starred in 90 Day Fiance’s 2017 season, as well as 2021’s 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk and 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After.

Her IMDb also notes that she has starred in a film entitled Women Want Everything, directed by Rod Grant. The film’s star cast also includes Tatiana Lyn, Brie Burke, Nikki Kalter, as well as Jackie Smith among others.

Elizabeth and Andrei welcome second baby

Despite all the drama around Elizabeth’s second pregnancy, the pair had happy news to share in October 2022. Taking to her Instagram on October 7, the TLC star shared pictures of her newborn son Winston Leo Castravet.

“Our hearts are SO filled with joy right now and we are already loving being a family of four,” she wrote. The couple is also the parents to their daughter Ellie.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC and Discovery+ on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Trailblazers: A Rocky Mountain Road Trip | Trailer | BBC BridTV 11568 Trailblazers: A Rocky Mountain Road Trip | Trailer | BBC https://i.ytimg.com/vi/imwhM4nxj8E/hqdefault.jpg 1184642 1184642 center 22403