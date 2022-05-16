











Season 5 of the TLC show has featured some of the most-remembered couples. Despite their differences and family disapprovals, the romance between 90 Day Fiancé‘s Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet demonstrated their bumpy start stays firmly in the past.

Despite the family drama, Elizabeth and Andrei have been happily married for five years. With their daughter Ellie and a second baby on the way, their relationship has only become stronger and stronger since they first met.

Want to learn more about the couple? Reality Titbit shares with you all the details, from their rocky beginnings to their growing family.

Elizabeth and Andrei’s unforgettable 90 Day Fiancé journey

The American-Moldovan couple met in Ireland in 2016. It was all love at first sight. Despite the distance, the two decided to risk everything and maintain a relationship.

Andrei, willing to leave everything behind, went to Florida on a K-1 visa to be with her. Unfortunately, the two did not have the most flattering start as tension stirred between Elizabeth’s family and Andrei.

According to In Touch Weekly, the couple went through some bumpy patches that led to big arguments. One example being when Andrei got upset because Elizabeth’s sisters hired strippers for her bachelorette party.

Nonetheless, that did not stop the two from getting married and exchanging vows in December 2017. Six months later, the Castravets were expecting their first child together, a girl that the couple named Eleanor Louise.

Their 90 Day Fiancé journey did not end there, the couple then re-appeared on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After series, to tie the knot for the second time in Moldova. However, family members of Elizabeth were still not too keen on welcoming Andrei into their family.

Baby Castravet 2.0 is in their second trimester

The couple is determined to expand their family and is enjoying the pregnancy of their second child together.

While the couple was getting ready for their ultrasound, Elizabeth wanted to share with her 798k Instagram followers a snippet of her second pregnancy. The reality star said she began the 18th week of at the time the video was posted.

Gathering almost 26k likes in a week, she captioned: “Baby Castravet update! 18 weeks & counting! Baby is healthy and growing! Starting to feel some of those sweet little flutters 🥹 ⁣⁣Finding out the gender so soon. Cannot wait 😍 any guesses? 🤰🏼✨”

Her second pregnancy announcement – “Coming soon”

On March 25, the reality TV star shared the news that the family was on its way to expanding their family with the addition of a second child.

The duo said daughter Ellie was a joyous “surprise pregnancy” and now they’re looking forward to adding another member into their tribe.

The 31-year-old wrote at the time: “We are so extremely excited to announce that we are expecting baby Castravet #2! Ellie is SO ecstatic to be a big sister and help momma!⁣”

Four days later, the couple shared a video of their pregnancy reveal, where she shouted “Baby Castravet number two” whilst Andrei pointed out at the camera and said “coming soon”.

Want to see more of Andrei and Elizabeth? Check out their YouTube account for more updates.