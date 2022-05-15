90 Day Fiancé's Evelyn Cormier now singing her heart out after split with David













Now, Evelyn Cormier and David Vazquez were the kind of couple whose romantic journey was too good to not remember. A year after their break up, Evelyn seems to have put her relationship with David behind her and is now focused on restarting her music career.

At the age of 18, Evelyn already began to make her mark on showbiz. To start off, she was on the fifth season of 90 Day Fiancé, getting married at 18. A year later, she wowed the judges and public with her memorable American Idol journey.

Four years later, her life took a 360-degree turn. But now she looks better than ever and fans are ecstatic to hear her singing regularly.

Evelyn lets out her inner Idol and sings her heart out

On May 12, the former American Idol and 90 Day Fiancé star sang her heart out on social media to her 115k Instagram followers. It’s believed the lyrics are of an original song. In the 3:26-minute cover, she also played the guitar.

She captioned the post: “Disclaimer: no wooden bridges have been harmed lol”

Besides releasing her own original songs, Evelyn makes sure to give more musical content to her fans by posting covers almost every two weeks.

On April 13, Evelyn released Did You Feel That? via her joint Spotify account, Moxyblossom. Her individual Spotify account has not been updated since 2020, making In The Garden her last solo song.

90 Day Fiancé to American Idol

Despite not going all the way in American Idol, viewers were able to learn more about Evelyn Cormier through her relationship with David Vázquez Zermeño. The two broadcasted their love in the fifth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé back in 2017.

Evelyn was 18-years-old and David was nine years older than her. Throughout their journey in the series, fans noticed the couple’s age gap out showed their maturity in handling their relationship. However, they wanted to prove to their family and friends that they were committed to staying with each other.

David, a Spanish veteran, moved to the US to be with Evelyn. Despite loving each other, the pair showcased their differences before saying the “I do” on October 21, 2017, in a televised wedding.

The couple moved to Los Angeles from New Hampshire in 2019. Both made the big move to be able to be fully dedicated to their chosen careers. For Evelyn, it was the music.

The same year, Cormier participated in the seventeenth season of American Idol. The then 19-year-old made it as far as the top 14.

What happened to Evelyn and David?

The couple married in 2017, but in 2020 rumours of trouble in paradise started to come out. Seeing that Evelyn was no longer wearing her wedding ring, reported of a possible breakup surfaced.

As per In Touch Weekly, she denied them by saying that her page was “mostly” for her music career and not her marriage.

However, the former American Idol contestant Evelyn confirmed the news during a now-deleted Instagram live. The news that the TLC couple decided to part ways after four years of marriage was announced in November 2021.

According to the People, Emily claimed her reasons for divorcing David: “I’ve endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless, and narcissistic relationship.”

David also broke his silence by giving his side of the story. He “completely” denied the accusations.

He added: “God knows the truth about all our marital problems. Out of respect to our marriage that lasted four years, I wish not to disclose any more details.”

Ever since the allegations, neither of the two have spoken about the matter, and Evelyn has remained active on her Instagram account, solemnly focused on her music career.