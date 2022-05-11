90 Day Fiance's Evelyn Halas snuggles up to Justin as couple stronger than ever













Evelyn and Justin Halas from 90 Day Fiancé have kept the flame bright eight years after the show. The American-Colombian duo has demonstrated love can break any barrier. It makes them one of the longest-lasting couples in the TLC series’ history.

It has been eight years since Justin and Evelyn shared their story on 90 Day Fiancé. Although they had their differences at first, the couple worked through them and managed to stay together. They even have a son!

Evelyn and Justin Halas’ love story and 90 Day Fiancé journey

According to Screenrant, Justin and Evelyn met for the first time in Colombia and it was practically love at first sight. The two met while Evelyn was queuing at a hot dog stand. So romantic, just like a movie don’t you think?

Justin, who was crazy about her, proposed to Evelyn three months after their relationship. Their love was broadcasted during the second season of 90 Day Fiancé in 2014 after flying her over to the US.

Indeed, the couple went through many ups and downs as well as cultural differences. Also, the fact that Justin did not tell anyone that he had a girlfriend created tension between Evelyn and his family.

Nonetheless, the two managed to work through the issues by the end of their 90 days together.

A big step into their relationship…

Let’s forget about the negative side as we fast forward to 2022, the couple is still together and better than ever, and with a son.

Her pregnancy took the couple by surprise and the Colombian star announced the news to her Instagram followers in April 2020. However, according to In Touch Weekly, Evelyn revealed to have known that she was pregnant since December 31, 2019.

What a New Year’s resolution.

In September 2020, Evelyn and Justin Halas announced the arrival of their first child together, a boy named Nathan ‘Nate’ Halas.

Nine years of Evelyn and Justin Halas

Yes, they are still together. Still keeping up on the league table of the longest-lasting 90 Days Fiancé couples. They seem to be so in love with each other that it looks like their marriage will be an everlasting one.

On her Instagram , Evelyn has been sharing photos and videos with her fans of the two parents spending time with their son. So cute!

Almost nine years together, the reality TV star shared a picture of the two snuggling on her Instagram account. She captioned it with a Spanish message that translates to: “Here we are… Almost 9 years together… 1 son… 1 cat daughter… Living and learning every day. Daily.”

For that reason, fans of the couple have left messages for the two as their romance continues to bloom.

One wrote: “Before I thought that the program was scripted but now I know that distant relationships can be real.”

“Beautiful. I’m glad that you guys are still together, I saw the beginnings on the show and I doubted your relationship because of the way he was at the beginning,” another commented.

A third one added: “Congratulations 👏 from the very few couples on the show who are real ❤️ loved your story.”