90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem shared some snaps of her enjoying a meal with her granddaughter in May 2023. The reality star totally reinvented her look on the TLC series, undergoing plastic surgery in 2020 and losing over 100lb. Angela’s Instagram post aimed to show her doctor that she “listens” to him by keeping to her diet.

Angela rose to fame on 90 Day Fiancé alongside her former partner Michael Ilesanmi. Fans followed the TLC stars’ romance from 2018. However, they didn’t end up staying together. Today, Angela’s followers are equally as interested in what she’s up to. Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a cigarette packet on Angela’s table in her latest post.

Angela is hailed a ‘good’ Meemaw

Taking to Instagram in May 2023, Angela shared a snap of her granddaughter, Ariah Kaye, at a dinner table.

Angela’s photo showed some of the food she and her granddaughter were enjoying.

Fries, steak, toast and mash potato can be seen placed on the table.

Fans were quick to jump in the comments section of the TLC star’s post to write that she’s a “good” grandmother.

One wrote: “Best meemaw.”

Angela’s doctor, Lawton Tang MD, also wrote in the comments: “Eat meat and vegetables only.”

90 Day Fiancé’s Angela replies to her doctor

After Angela’s doctor commented on her Instagram post, she took to the ‘gram again to prove that she was following his advice.

The 90 Day Fiancé star showed her plate of food and wrote: “See Dr Lawton I do listen to you LOL.”

Angela also showed off a pot of collagen complex on her table amongst her plates of food.

Fans spy a cigarette packet

Although the 90 Day star was taking to Instagram to show that she was following doctor’s orders, eagle-eyed fans didn’t hold back when they spotted a cigarette packet on her table.

Some wrote that the packet of Marlboro Red cigarettes was the “first thing” they noticed in the photo.

Others mentioned that they noticed the cigarette packet. However, many were quick to tell Angela to ignore the “haters.”

The 90 Day Fiancé cast member hasn’t explained whether the Marlboro packet belongs to her, nor has she confirmed whether she is currently still smoking in 2023. That being said, smoking wasn’t discussed as part of her healthy regime to lose weight, so there is no suggestion that she is ignoring her doctor’s advice in that regard.

