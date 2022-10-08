90 Day Fiancé fans confused over Tiffany and Ronald's rollercoaster romance











90 Day Fiancé fans are a little confused over whether or not Tiffany and Ronald are still together. The couple had quite the rollercoaster ride during their time on the TLC show and beyond.

They’ve split and reunited at least twice, and their current relationship status is a bit of a head-scratcher.

Reality Titbit looks back on their rocky love story and examines all the evidence…

Tiffany and Ronald have split at least twice

Tiffany and Ronald first split in January 2020 and she was seen visiting a divorce lawyer on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

She was seen learning about her options in possibly ending her marriage to Ronald.

Tiffany tells Ronald she saw a divorce lawyer in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? | Credit: 90 Day Fiancé

At the time, they’d been physically separated for eight months due to travel restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tiffany was in America with their daughter Carley and her son Daniel, who is from a previous relationship, and Ronald was in his native South Africa.

The couple had faced a 10-month wait for Ronald’s CR-1 visa, which would allow him to legally enter the US as the spouse of a citizen.

And they said the long-distance relationship the pandemic imposed on them was putting a strain on their romance.

When a divorce lawyer told Tiffany they felt the problems could be solved through marriage counseling, she agreed to give it a go, but canceled the flight tickets she’d booked for Ronald, telling him he had to step up and provide financially for their family.

Ronald said he felt Tiffany was being “spiteful” but eventually booked for his family to visit him in South Africa during the 2020 school holidays.

Tiffany and the kids spent four months in South Africa before returning to America.

The couple worked things out and were back together by Father’s Day 2021 when Tiffany posted a gushing post about Ronald on Instagram.

But they’d split again by the following month and both posted negatively about the other on social media.

In November 2021, Ronald introduced a new girlfriend on Instagram, but in January 2022, In Touch reported they had confirmed he and Tiffany were back together and “working” on their family. And in April, the site said they had confirmed the marriage was “completely back on”.

Ronald confirmed reunion – but have things changed since?

In Touch reported that Ronald later confirmed the romance was back on in a sweet Instagram post on August 18, this year.

Sharing snaps of their daughter Carley, the publication reported he captioned the post: “We will always face struggles but at the end [of the day], we overcome them together!

“You make me strong. I fall and hurt you often, I’m human, I’m sorry, but if it wasn’t for you taking my hand and telling me, ‘Let’s try again’ every time, I don’t know where I’ll be! Thank you for everything.

“Thank you for the time and effort to bring the kids to me, I appreciate it a lot! And to crown it all, [it is] always wonderful spending time with you. Also, [you’re a] great mother [and an] even better partner. Thank you for [being] you.”

However, Ronald later changed the caption on the post to be about his kids, and it’s not clear if this is because he and Tiffany have split once more.

The edited caption now reads: “SOME PICS OF CARLEY WHILE SHES SPENDING SOME TIME AT DADA’S PLACE… YASSS LOVE HER! MORE PICS WILL FOLLOW SOON OF MY BOY DANIEL HE ARRIVED LATER, ALSO TO VISIT DADS HOUSE SO HAPPY THEY CAME!!”

Tiffany talks to the camera on 90 Day: The Single Life | Credit: 90 Day Fiancé

There are no comments on the post and it’s unclear if this is because he disabled them or if no one has commented.

He describes himself in his bio as: “tv show cast member @90dayfiance” and a “Father of 2”.

Tiffany is on 90 Day: The Single Life

Tiffany showing up on 90 Day: The Single Life this month left fans rather confused.

However, it seems the mom-of-two filmed the series during their brief split in 2021 and before Ronald seemingly confirmed they were back together.

She did offer some insight into what was going on at the time as she said on the show: “We couldn’t work through our issues no matter how hard we tried.

“Just being with Ronald was taking a big toll on me emotionally.”

She also said he’d been hinting at getting back together but that he’s “not willing to change”.

Tiffany said they still spoke every day due to their co-parenting responsibilities.

Another sign that points to Tiffany being single is a Reddit post from a fan who says they found a verified Tinder profile for her on the app.

“ooo look who I found on tinder…,” they wrote alongside a screenshot of a profile that appears to be Tiffany’s.

Tiffany poses with another man on Instagram

Earlier this week, Tiffany posed up for an Instagram snap with another man – someone she appeared on the show with.

View Instagram Post

She captioned it: “Say hello to this guy! Fabian from last nights episode! @t.a.o.h #90dayfiance #90dayfiancethesinglelife”.

Her fans weren’t impressed and commented to say they hoped she wasn’t dating him.

“Eh… he ain’t the one,” one wrote.

While another said: “Nope! Not a match”.

And another looking for answers asked: “Is he a friend or a new boyfriend? What about Ronald and the kids?”

A fourth told her: “Very cute, funny and sweet but not for you. Motherly advice”.

GRV Media has contacted Tiffany for comment.

