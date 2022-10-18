









90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet could find himself miles away from his wife Elizabeth Potthast and their kids as deportation fears loom. And fans of the TLC show fear it could ruin his life if he does get deported.

This series of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has seen Andrei admit that he was part of “multiple” court cases in the past thanks to his job.

But he also grew suspicious that Liz’s family had complained to immigration about him, putting his green card status at risk.

However, if social media is any indication of what’s happened since the show was filmed, it looks like Andrei is still in the US.

Andrei’s deportation risk

Moldova native Andrei’s two-year green card and extension expired in a recent episode of the reality spin-off.

Andrei sits with wife Liz and daughter Eleanor on 90 Day Fiancé | Credit: 90 Day Fiancé

The 35-year-old lives in Tampa, Florida with Liz, 31, daughter Eleanor, and son Winston Leo who they welcomed earlier this month.

He met with immigration attorney Emel Ersa as he attempted to have his residence in the country made permanent.

Ms Ersa told Andrei he had to do an interview to get a permanent green card, something she said rarely happens.

She told him: “I’ve got to tell you, I’ve never had a case where there was a child together and they called you for an interview.

“I fear that they saw something in Moldovan records that would have made you ineligible to get a green card.”

View Instagram Post

It was at this point Andrei admitted his job in law enforcement back in Moldova meant he has been a part of multiple court cases in the past.

He said in a confessional: “I never talked to [Ersa] about my history on the police force because I didn’t think it would be a problem.

“Right now I’m just thinking, is it?”

Does Andrei have an enemy?

Andrei’s attorney asked if he had any “enemies” in the UK who might have “complained” about him.

She said it’s something that “happens all the time”.

Andrei was understandably upset after five years of living with his wife in the US.

As he left the meeting, he fumed: “Crazy f***ing system. Crazy.”

Andrei and Liz discuss his old job on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? | Credit: 90 Day Fiancé

He told the cameras: “It’s totally going to be a shock for my wife. She’s definitely going to have a lot of thoughts and worries about what’s going to happen.

“Hopefully, we can get through this together and we can just tackle it as we always do our problems.”

He went on to accuse her family of “whispering in the immigration officer’s ears”, but she shut him down.

Liz insisted her family “wouldn’t even know who to call”.

Fans are concerned

Fans of the show took to social media to share their fears for Andrei.

Many were worried about the impact deportation could have on him and his family.

One penned: “Andrei is so nervous. I hope this goes well for them. Being deported and ruining a family is so sad”.

Another wrote: “I actually feel bad for Andrei. I know he can be a douche sometimes, but if someone (aka Elizabeth’s siblings) complained about him and he gets deported… that’ll ruin his life and family forever and that’s so sad”.

However, some pointed out what Andrei had said himself about the reasons deportation had become an option.

One wrote: “Andrei is being deported because of something he did in Moldova”.

View Instagram Post

And another pointed out: “Andrei your leaving out the part that something from your past could possibly be the reason why you could be deported not fair your just accusing Libby’s family”.

What social media tells us

If Andrei’s Instagram is anything to go by, it certainly looks like he hasn’t been deported.

Earlier this month, he shared a string of happy family snaps of himself, Liz and Eleanor welcoming little Winston into the family.

He wrote: “I’m so proud and excited to be a Dad again to my son Winston Leo!! Welcome to the world! And now You are our favorite reason to lose sleep at night”

And last month, his mom had visited from Moldova to attend the baby shower.

Andrei shared a picture of himself posing up with all his special ladies and wrote: “Celebrating and awaiting our son’s arrival and plus mom’s here too!”

