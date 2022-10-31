









90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After fans are divided after Yara recently told Jovi that she and her mom intended on buying an apartment in Prague.

Yara and Jovi have been through a lot together since getting together in 2018. The couple tied the knot in early 2020 and had their baby later that year.

However, things have not been so smooth for the couple ever since the beginning of their relationship.

Moreover, now in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After‘s new episode Yara revealed to Jovi how she wanted to be close to her family in Europe, catching him off guard.

Yara tells Jovi she plans on buying an apartment in Europe

On 90 Day Fiancé Yara and Jovi are currently in Prague and the former reunited with her mom after over two years.

The reality star and mom Olga’s emotional reunion in the last episode of 90 Day Fiance had many fans feeling bad for the two. However, fans’ good graces have shifted after the Oct 30 episode Just Give Me A Reason.

In a clip released from the recent episode we see Yara telling Jovi she is going to check out apartments in Prague to buy a place.

The news catches Jovi off guard and he looks dumbfounded by Yara’s revelation.

“Why would you want an apartment here? This is a random place,” Jovi responds. He later says in the confessional that they hadn’t talked about Yara apartment hunting in Europe.

He also says that he thinks it’s Yara’s mom Olga that’s influencing her to make the decision.

Jovi questions Yara why she wants to check out an apartment here in Europe and she responds saying, “I don’t know Jovi I would really like to be more close to my family.”

“I am not saying that if a buy a place, I will still live here. Maybe I will come more often over here,” the reality star responds.

“If something happens in the US, I will always have a place to go,” she explains her intentions further.

When Jovi says she should have talked to him before going to check out the new place, Yara replies by saying that she’s buying the apartment with her own money, hence doesn’t see a problem with what she’s doing.

90 Day Fiance fans pick sides after Yara and her mom reveal plans

Fans had a lot to say about Jovi and Yara’s new situation. While some thought Yara was in the wrong for not Jovi beforehand about the apartment others sympathized with her.

“I don’t like what Yara and her mom are doing. I can totally empathize with missing home but this sneaky plan is not the way,” one fan wrote.

“Not Yara throwing her mom under the bus when she also wants to live in Prague as well,” a second fan said interpreting the situation differently.

“I get Yara wanting to be close to her mom and it could work when he’s off-shore but you can’t just spring this on your husband. Y’all are married and have a child. It’s not about whose money is being spent,” a third fan said.

” Yara isn’t a statue. She needs to be around her family, too! Not just your mom. Aren’t you gone for over a month at work? What difference does it make if she’s alone in the US or alone in Prague? So selfish and controlling,” a fourth fan wrote supporting Yara.

How did Yara and Jovi meet?

Jovi and Yara on 90 Day Fiance Season 8.

Jovi would travel a lot due to his job and often found himself exploring many countries alone.

He downloaded a travel app to meet strangers during his journey and ended up linking with Yara who is originally from Ukraine.

The pair connected and talked before deciding to meet in Budapest, Hungary and the rest is history.

