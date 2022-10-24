









90-Day Fiance: Happily Ever After stars Usman and Kimberly’s relationship has been filled with many ups and downs. But fans now want Kimberly to ‘walk away’ from Usman as season seven’s new episode airs.

Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and Kimberly Menzies became fan favorites during their 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stint.

The pair appeared in the spinoff’s fifth season which also starred Ben-Mahogany, Caleb-Alina as well as Ella-Johnny among others.

After making many headlines on 2021’s Before the 90 Days, the pair graduated to 2022’s Happily Ever After. However, the drama between them is as rife as ever.

A look at 90 Day Fiance stars Usman and Kimberly’s relationship

It was Kimberly’s DM to Nigerian musician Usman that sparked romance between the couple. In the initial phase of their relationship, the couple remained connected via phone calls, video chats, and messaging despite their physical distance.

While Kimberly looked head over heels in love with Usman from the get-go, he was hesitant about their relationship.

Moreover, the couple has a nearly 20-year age gap with Kim being 51 and Usman, 33.

The Nigerian music artist had previously married and divorced another older American woman, Lisa Hamme.

Fans of 90 Day will remember Lisa from her appearance in 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 4.

Kim and Usman met up for the first time in Tanzania, (per Distractify) where he was filming a music video. As their relationship with 90 Day Fiance has progressed, Kim is ready to make the big moves.

In the ongoing Happily Ever After season 7, Kim traveled to Nigeria to win the support of Usman’s family and propose to him.

However, the musician’s family isn’t too thrilled about the idea.

Fans think Kimberly should ‘walk away’ from Usman

Despite Kim’s effort to move her relationship with Usman forward, fans think the reality star needs to give up hopes of being in a happy relationship with the musician.

“Kimberly and Usman should just let it go. I don’t think his family is going to change their minds. Kimberly should just walk away,” one fan wrote after watching the October 23rd episode.

“If Kimberly stopped calling Usman, I’m 100% sure he would be ok with that,” another fan wrote sharing their opinion on the pair’s relationship.

“She deserves better,” a third fan expressed.

“Time to go home Kimberly, your made-up fantasy is over,” another fan wrote.

While many fans felt bad for Kim being in a sticky situation, others thought she was at fault too.

“So this week Kim was all I know my worth and I don’t want to be the 2nd wife then next week she’s proposing to Usman ??? What the Hell?” one fan wrote.

Does Usman’s mom approve of his relationship with Kimberly?

Usman visited his mom to tell her about his relationship with Kim, before their formal meeting.

The reality star’s mother Fadimatu’s first question to her son was how old his new lady is.

She wasn’t thrilled to hear that Kim was 50 years old.

“God, really?” Usman’s mum quipped. “As far as a request for marriage, I assure you that I won’t accept it.”

She further expressed her wises saying, “I just want you to get married so that you will stop bringing such women from a far away world. And marry a fertile girl who is of tender age. I have a variety of girls among our people.”

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC and Discovery+ on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

