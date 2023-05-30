90 Day Fiancé got awkward pretty quickly during The Other Way season 4 Tell-All in May 2023. The TLC show’s reunion episode marked the end of the season as part 3 dropped on Sunday, May 28. One bombshell move that fans weren’t expecting during the Tell-All involved Debbie Aguero’s son.

After battling through all kinds of ups and downs, some of the 90 Day Fiancé cast members managed to make their cross-globe relationships work while others didn’t have as much luck. Unfortunately for Debbie and her partner, Oussama, things didn’t work out. However, a totally different crush emerged from their relationship.

90 Day Fiancé introduces Debbie’s son

In 2023, 90 Day Fiancé fans were not only introduced to Georgia resident Debbie Aguero but her son, too.

She said during the TLC show that she was married to her son, Julian’s, father for four years.

Debbie recalled that her ex-husband was a “womanizer,” who would “drink a lot,” which is why she left him.

When Julian appears on 90 Day Fiancé, he’s skeptical about his mom’s relationship with Oussama.

Julian B Lin’s career

Debbie’s son, Julian, loves his job and writes on Instagram that he works as a “cop.”

The 90 Day Fiancé star often posts snaps of himself in uniform on the ‘gram. He also shared an award he received in recognition of outstanding excellence at work.

Speaking during the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell-All, Julian and Debbie’s co-star, Jen Boecher, said that she liked it that Julian had a “career.”

Jen gives Julian her number

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’s Tell-All had some surprises in store for viewers in May 2023.

Sitting down with co-star Gabriel Pabon, Jen explained that she didn’t want to “miss opportunities,” in life and that she’d given her number to someone.

Gabriel asked: “Who’d you give your number to, Jen?”

Jen replied: “Well, it was somebody’s son.”

It turns out that she gave her number to Debbie’s son, Julian.

She said that Julian is “an attractive guy,” is close to her age, and has a career.

Jen was left questioning marriage when it came to her relationship with Rishi, but she explained that she does still “love,” her partner.

