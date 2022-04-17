90 Day Fiancé Kara and Guillermo's chance meeting and 'party girl' troubles













90 Day Fiancé is releasing its ninth season where viewers will see behind-the-scenes of Guillermo and Kara’s relationship. Here’s everything we know so far and what troubles 90 Day Fiancé Kara and Guillermo may face.

The goal of these couples is to have a fairy tale happy ending after finally being together in the US while on a 90-day fiancé visa. During the 90 days though, some pairs may find out that living together isn’t what they planned.

Will they stay together and get married or split?

Kara and Guillermo began dating but faced separation at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. But what will happen when they’re finally able to be together?

The background story of Guillermo and Kara

Kara is a free spirit and calls herself the “epitome of party girl“. She spent her 20s traveling in various countries, partying, and living like there is no tomorrow. However, a preview of the episode appears to show this may be a problem for Guillermo. Only time will tell if they can work through it.

Kara has lived in four different countries and speaks three languages. But her life changed when she met Guillermo in the Dominican Republic.

She spent time living and working in the country when a chance meeting led to Guillermo. One day, Kara was meeting a colleague from her work at a bar when Guillermo decided to approach her and said “‘Ladies, it’s tequila time!”

The two maintained a relationship as Kara was living in the country, but when Covid-19 worsened, she was forced to return to the United States.

But their love story did not end there. Guillermo was truly in love with Kara.

Translated from Spanish to English, Guillermo wrote on Instagram when they were apart:

“It’s hard to be without you in these moments of quarantine.

I have always thought that everything good has its timing and I know that it will be like that.

Every day I think about what lies ahead and the exciting times that we will have together.

So I celebrate for the beautiful moments we have lived together and for those that await us… I love you and I will continue to love you every day my queen. Happy Anniversary.”

Nine months later, the two met in Virginia after he applied for a K-1 visa. Engaged, they will now be cohabitating for another 90 days as the pair learn if they can keep the relationship going.

Are Kara and Guillermo still together?

As filming has already ended, the two have been living their lives away from the cameras.

Based on each other’s Instagram, it is speculated that the two are still maintaining a relationship together.

Kara called Guillermo her “greatest adventure” as she declared her love for the Dominican to her Instagram followers.

On the other side, Guillermo has not yet published an Instagram with Kara this year, although all of their pictures from 2020 and 2021 are still public.

When and where is Season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé premiering?

90 Day Fiancé Season 9 premieres on April 17, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. EST on TLC.

It will also be streaming the same day on Discovery+.

Curious to learn how their relationship will evolve in 90 Day Fiancé, don’t miss the episodes streaming every week at 8 pm (EST) on TLC or Discovery+.