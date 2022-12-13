90 Day Fiancé couple Big Ed and Liz Woods are facing more struggles in their relationship. Known for their on-and-off romance, it looks like the duo are ‘off’ side again after an episode preview shows Liz walking out on Ed.

Big Ed isn’t having the best luck finding love that sticks, it seems. Despite his messy breakup with Rose Vega that left him with a broken heart, the 57-year-old never gave up on finding his true match in the series.

After crossing paths with Liz, a manager who used to work at his favorite restaurant downtown, the two started dating – but things between the pair started to get rough. Nonetheless, Big Ed was committed to making things work out.

A preview of next week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? shows Big Ed and Liz have another argument – again – but this time it ends up with her walking away from filming.

Breakups, make-ups, plans on getting married, and a lot of drama… Will Big Ed and Liz make it through?

Liz walks out on Big Ed over a disagreement

Big Ed and Liz are talking about marriage, but it seems Ed isn’t ready to take the big step yet.

Even though he got down on one knee in hopes of getting back together with her, it seems the reality star doesn’t want to rush things now. That and the fact the couple is always arguing, their relationship hangs on a very fine thread.

During the 90 Day Fiancé episode, Ed and Liz are sat at the table talking about their future as an engaged couple.

“I’ve been thinking about the future and wanting to be secure,” Liz told him.

“I’m not going to be pressured into getting married,” he replied to her adamantly. Naturally, this led to Liz getting upset with him.

“I don’t deserve the drama anymore,” Liz said in tears at the confessional. “I don’t deserve the heartbreak, I don’t deserve it.”

In a preview of next week’s episode, their argument escalates to the point Liz walks out the door and past the film crew.

Big Ed doesn’t want her to work

Moments before their big argument, the 90 Day Fiancé episode followed Liz going back to working full-time at the restaurant. This upsets Big Ed, as he worries how much time this will take from their relationship.

In a job meant to last six months, Liz’s chef Jason offers her to become part-owner of Encontro. Excited about the news, she tells Big Ed, who begins listing the cons of accepting the offer.

During the confessional, Ed tells the cameras he’s “willing to fight for this relationship”, but the news of the partnership is giving him the impression “like she’s choosing her career” over them.

“I have to admit, Liz going back to work full-time does scare me,” Ed admitted to the cameras. “Because it has led to our breakups in the past.”

“Yet, I still want her to feel empowered and independent.”

Fans react to the ‘shocking’ episode

For the duration of the episode, 90 Day Fiancé fans took to social media to share their thoughts.

Many began to talk about the couple’s progress and feared they would not make it down the aisle due to their constant arguing, affecting their relationship.

Others also expressed anger at Ed for not wanting Liz to work, as she was willing to take on the extra hours and responsibility to get back her daughter.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC and Discovery+ on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

