It’s time to get acquainted with the new 90 Day Fiancé Love in Paradise cast as season 3 is on the horizon.

There are five new couples to meet on the TLC show and one couple returns for another season.

While love certainly appears to be in the air, it’s not all smooth sailing for the couples as they attempt to make their relationships work after meeting in paradise.

Let’s get to know the six couples appearing in the brand new season 3 of the show which kicks off on April 17.

Love in Paradise stars return

De Juan VaLentine, 47, and Carlos Jiménez, 29, are returning for another season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise in 2023.

The two appeared on Love in Paradise season 2 and now they’re back for more.

It turns out that trouble in paradise is a real thing. VaLentine and Carlos hit a rough patch and “emotional cheating” is mentioned as Carlos explains that he “identifies as gay,” but is bisexual.

90 Day Fiancé Love in Paradise season 3 cast: Jordan and Everton

Everton, 48, hails from Texas and she and her partner, Jordan, 38, are making a go of their relationship in paradise.

The two have been long-distance for some time after meeting in Jamaica.

Judging by the show’s trailer, the two experience some turbulence in their relationship to do with money and another woman.

Everton says: “You were taking money from me and you were giving it to another woman.”

Jordan replies: “A small amount, yes.”

Love in Paradise: Scott and Lidia

Fifty-six-year-old Lidia Morel has only been in one relationship her whole life.

She appears on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise with her partner, Scott, 51.

Lidia’s daughter also appears on the TLC show. Scott and Lidia’s communication appears to break down during the series with Lidia’s daughter calling Scott a “liar.”

Fans may recognize Lidia as she is another 90 Day Fiancé star’s mother – Pedro Jimeno.

90 Day Fiancé Love in Paradise: Juan and Jessica

Jessica, 29, says that she met her partner, Juan, 29, while on a Caribbean cruise.

The two appear to be super loved-up during the 90 Day Fiancé show’s trailer.

Jessica is a mother of two boys and has another baby on the way.

While Jessica prepares for the arrival of her and Juan’s first child, Juan has to work a bartending job in paradise.

Meet April and Valentine

Doctor and entrepreneur April, 38, says that her life has “taken a crazy turn” during Love in Paradise.

Valentine, 26, is a personal trainer who lives in the Dominican Republic.

The two have a 14-year age gap and April’s friend can be seen asking her during the trailer why she wants to go to a different country to meet somebody as she’s a “beautiful girl.”

Love in Paradise: Ana and Matthew

Ana, 27, and Matthew, 36, are another couple appearing in Love in Paradise season 3.

The two met on a dating app and swiftly got engaged just 10 days after meeting each other in person.

Despite their immediate connection, Anna and Matthew are another couple who experience trouble in paradise when it comes to their relationship.

