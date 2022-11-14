90-day Fiancé: Meet Billy, Angela's new friend who is making his show debut











90-day Fiancé’s Angela Deem and her friendship with pal Billy has become the talk of the town ever since he made his debut on the show.

Angla and her relationship with her husband, Micahel Ilesanmi, has been filled with ups and downs. Amid the turmoil, the reality star found a friend in Billy.

If you are wondering who he is, we might have some information that will help you fill in the blanks.

Meet Billy, Angela Deem’s new friend

On the show, Angela revealed that Billy was currently living in Canada but had been in Las Vegas for a while. There, he was working a stripper and went by the name, Thief of Hearts.

While Billy decided to change professions, he did not let go of the name as he still uses it as his Instagram username.

However, he now sells paintings and is proud to display his talent on the digital portfolio. With over 5k followers on the platform, Billy’s paintings have managed to make it on t-shirts, bracelets, and more.

Angela opened up about his kidney transplant

Time and again Angela has opened up about Billy’s kidney transplant and has even used her platform to try to get him a donor.

In a post that was made on September 18, Angela wrote: “Billy @originalthiefofhearts in need of donor he is O + and we running out of options please share this and repost and duet God bless yall and thank you in advance.”

In fact, Angela even performed a “donor dance” in the hope that Billy would get a donor soon. As of now, she hasn’t posted any new updates about it.

Her relationship with Michael is struggling

While Angela has found a new friend that she admitted to being attracted to, things are not looking good for her and Michael.

In the show, Angela admitted that Michael and she had been having trust issues. While Micahel thought he should be allowed to use Instagram as a means to make more money, Angela seemed to disagree.

With things crumbling in their relationship, viewers will just have to keep watching the show to see what happens next in their life.

Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on TLC and Discovery+ on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

