Angela Deem shows off a new look on Instagram in June 2023. The 90 Day Fiancé star oozes confidence as she poses for photos in her post. Many of Angela’s fans have taken to the comments section to tell her how “fabulous” she’s looking after her weight loss journey.

After meeting her ex, Michael Ilesanmi, in 2018, the couple’s romance was documented for TLC‘s 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. Fans followed along as Michael and Angela got married, talked about becoming parents, and eventually split up. Although the two are no longer together today, fans are always curious to see where Angela and Michael are nowadays.

Credit: TLC UK YouTube channel

Angela Deem’s new look

Angela Deem uploaded a video to Instagram on June 8 which shows her posing for the camera during a photoshoot.

The 57-year-old wears a white top and patterned shirt paired with a Fuschia-colored cardigan. Angela also wears her blonde hair down and a pair of strappy heels in the clip.

TLC star Angela takes direction from her photographer as she poses with her hand under her chin, on her hip, and smiles for the camera.

Angela’s fans say she looks ‘fab’

90 Day Fiancé fans may have followed Angela on her weight loss journey over the seasons.

The reality star has lost over 100lb and opted for weight loss surgery in 2020.

Her hard work hasn’t gone unnoticed as many people commented on the star’s post writing that she looks “fabulous,” “beautiful,” and “great.”

One commenter who stood out on Angela’s post was Tiger King star Joe Exotic who simply wrote: “Sexy,” in response to her clip.

Fans adore her ‘cute outfit’

Many of Angela’s social media followers commented that she should be “proud” of her weight loss results.

Lots of people also complimented the 90 Day Fiancé star on her outfit choice.

One said: “This has got to be the most flattering thing that you have ever worn. You look amazing in it.”

More wrote that Angela has “legs for days,” and encouraged the reality star to “work it.”

Another said that they loved her stylish outfit over the iconic red jumpsuit she once wore to a 90 Day Fiancé reunion show.