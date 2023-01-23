Angela and Michael first met on 90 Day Fiance in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 2, but where are they in 2023?

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After tell-all came with shocking revelations about Angela and Michael’s marriage, leaving the rest of the cast in stunned silence.

We take a look into Angela and Michael’s relationship status in 2023.

Michael admitted to cheating on Angela

On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, Micheal admitted to cheating on Angela, leaving her in tears.

A voice note where Michael says “I love you” to another woman gave definitive proof of his cheating, which he admitted to on the tell-all. To rub salt in the wound, it was even sent from Angela’s bed.

In the tell-all, Angela went on to say that she has been protecting Michael for four years but there is no way he can love her when he’s telling another girl he loves her while he’s in bed with Angela.

Angela confirms she plans to file for divorce

After the drama of the reunion, Angela confirmed she planned to file for divorce from her husband.

“Right now, divorce is definitely on the table,” she told cameras as she left the tell-all. “I’m definitely gonna file. That doesn’t mean I’m gonna sign.”

However, the status of the couple’s relationship after the reunion is yet to be confirmed.

Angela posts Instagram hints about her and Micheal’s relationship in 2023

Taking to Instagram, Angela has been posting many reels lip-syncing to Miley Cyrus’ new song, Flowers.

The lyrics state: “I can buy myself flowers” to which Angela is happily miming along, with the caption “QUEENS WILL RISE 2023.”

Fans have taken to the comments to show support for Angela in the form of heart and crown emojis.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK