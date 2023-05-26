90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem paid tribute to the late Tina Turner on May 25 but fans aren’t happy about her social media post with many labeling it “disrespectful,” and “in poor taste.” Angela rose to fame on the TLC Network show back in 2018 and she’s now nearing a million followers on Instagram.

Many 90 Day Fiancé viewers will remember when Angela first appeared on-screen. Hailing from Hazlehurst, Georgia, the then-53-year-old was ready to meet her online love Michael Ilesanmi in person. Angela flew out to Nigeria to meet Michael and from there, their 90 Day journey began.

Photo by Snorlax/MEGA/GC Images

Angela Deem’s Tina Turner tribute

Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll Tina Turner sadly passed away on May 24, 2023, at the age of 83.

Following the news of Tina Turner’s death, many of her fans took to the internet to pay tribute to the Simply The Best singer.

One of the late singer’s fans happens to be 90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem.

Angela took to TikTok and Instagram to share a video of her own face morphing into Tina Turner’s, writing in the caption that the Private Dancer singer is her “hero,” as well as the words “RIP Queen of Rock and Roll.”

Fans hail post ‘disrespectful’

Although Angela may have had good intentions with her social media tribute to Tina Turner, fans aren’t impressed with her post.

Many people took to the comments section of her Instagram post and wrote that it is “disrespectful,” and “distasteful.”

More wrote that Angela “knew better” than to share the post and others said it was “messy.”

Another said that it was “bad timing,” given that the late singer had passed just a day before Angela’s post.

Angela’s followers urge ‘take it down’

After disappointing many of her followers with the Tina Turner tribute, many of Angela’s fans also suggested that she should take the post down.

Someone commented: “Please take this down asap!!!”

One fan defended Angela, writing in the comments: “Imitation is the greatest form of flattery. Y’all need to chill and stop being so hateful. I’m sure she meant no disrespect. We’d all like to be Tina, wouldn’t we? She was an amazing icon who lived an amazing life. RIP.”

However, the majority of the comments on the TLC star’s post all echo the same message. Many said it was “too soon,” to post such a video.

More added: “…have more respect for the departed.”

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7c