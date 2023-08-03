Angela Deem from 90 Day Fiancé was caught on video having a fight in a hotel lobby, according to an exclusive report from the US Sun. The TLC star was enjoying a lip sync event with her friends including Jennifer Anne Di Landro and fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins, before the night resulted in a brawl.

Fifty-seven-year-old Angela partied the night away in New York before the evening took a different turn and erupted into chaos. The TLC star and her friend, Jennifer Anne Di Landro of Dolce Aesthetics New York, appear to have gotten into a physical altercation, judging by the video obtained by The Sun.

Credit: 90 Day Fiancé YouTube channel

Angela from 90 Day Fiancé’s hotel fight video

Angela Deem rose to fame as a cast member on 90 Day Fiancé alongside her former partner, Michael Ilesanmi.

The Georgia native attended the Reality Lip Sync Battle in New York, reports The US Sun.

Angela was in the company of fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars as well as Real Housewives Jill Zarin, Jersey Shore‘s Deena Nicole, NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick, and many more familiar faces.

Judging by Angela’s Instagram posts, she appeared to have a “fun” evening, before the night reportedly ended in a fight between Angela and her friend, Jennifer.

An ambulance was called to the hotel

The US Sun reports that Angela and Jennifer “got into an argument” in a cab on the way to their hotel.

In the video, the two ladies are seen getting into a physical fight in a hotel lobby as staff attempt to break them apart.

The receptionist can be heard asking Angela and Jennifer to “stop,” before the ladies went their separate ways.

An ambulance was called to the scene as Angela had blood on her arm due to the fight, but no one was taken to hospital. The Sun writes that the 90 Day Fiancé star was bleeding “because she has thin skin and she bleeds easily.”

GRV MEDIA AND REALITY TITBIT REACHED OUT TO ANGELA’S REP FOR COMMENT.

Who is Jennifer Anne Di Landro?

Jennifer Anne Di Landro is an aesthetician to the stars.

With 111k followers, she’s on Instagram at @jenniferdilandro and she also has 887k followers at @dolceaestheticsny.

Jennifer shares clips of herself working with clients including Mob Wives’ Karen Gravano, and 90 Day Fiancé’s Molly and Angela.

Although she and Angela got into a fight in the early hours of August 2, Jennifer exclusively told the US Sun that the two have now “cleared” their “friendship.”

She said: “Angela and myself hold a close bond. Due to unfortunate events, things got heated. No one hit each other – it was more pushes and shoves. It looks worse on video than what it was. The blood came from my jewelry scratching her and it made her bleed because she’s on medication that makes her bleed easily.”