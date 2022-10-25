









90 Day Fiance: The Single Life star Caesar Mack’s love life seems to be moving in a better direction than his co-cast members’ as his new flame Alona recently said yes to being his girlfriend.

If you wish to watch adults making mature decisions for their lives, 90 Day Fiance is not the right show for you. However, if you are looking for some messy love stories muddled with family tension, you have come to the right place.

The TLC shows have garnered a massive fan base in the past few years. Its success has given birth to highly successful spin-offs like 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life, Happily Ever After, Pillow Talk, and more.

View Instagram Post

90 Day Fiance star Caesar’s new flame Alona is now his girlfriend

Caesar has been playing the field these days. The reality star has been enjoying his single status as he lined up dates with numerous women.

However, he finally picked the one he wants to give his heart to, and its the Ukrainian native Alona.

“Do you wanna be my girlfriend?” he hesitantly asked his new flame Alona in the recent Monday, October 24 episode.

The 90 Day Fiance couple has a bit of a language barrier which Caesar admits to but Alona seems to understand him perfectly and has a delightful response.

His lady love laughed with a sigh saying, “I think we can…..I don’t know in English,” before saying “I think yes,” as she blushed through her words.

The two broke into a fit of laughter before hugging it out. Caesar expresses that he thinks they can build something special together and Alona agrees.

The reality star took the leap of getting into a relationship with Alona despite having been only on a few dates.

“I dream to have a wholesome relationship with Caesar,” 90 Day Fiance star Alona expresses while talking to the camera later.

ALSO READ: Jenny Slaten had way over 90 days to live off her 401K fortune in India

View Instagram Post

Caesar’s previous relationships were with Maria and Aya

Before his relationship with Alona, Caesar was romancing another Ukrainian girl named Maria Divine on 90-Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days.

The reality star who was fresh out of a 13-year-old relationship when he met Maria, thought she was his soulmate. Maria was a receptionist whom Caesar had found on a dating site, notes Screenrant.

After dating long-distance for a while, Caesar and Maria made plans to meet in Mexico. However, the latter ended up breaking up over the phone before they could get a chance to see each other.

While many thought Caesar was catfished, Maria showed up in the Tell All to voice her side of the story.

The Kyiv native said she wasn’t attracted to Caesar. The latter admitted to finally having met her off camera on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined before they ended things for good.

After calling it quits with Maria, Caesar fell for another young Louisiana woman named Aya. the viewers watched their blossoming romance on 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

He said that the two met on Instagram and had been friends for six months before things took a romantic turn.

According to her Instagram bio, as reported by InTouch Weekly, Alona works in beauty, fashion, and modeling.

However, it ended up not working between Caesar and Aya and the former claimed that Aya was using him for his fame.

Fans react to Caesar and Alona’s new relationship

“Alona’s a cool gal but I think Caesar had way more chemistry with Valentina,” one fan wrote after watching the recent episode.

“Alona seems genuinely willing. I hope it works out for Caesar,” a second person said.

“Alona said no cookie until she gets that ring,” a third fan wrote.

“Caesar spent an hour with Alona & she’s the woman of his dreams… seriously sir you & Natalie live in the same delusional world,” a fourth fan thought.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: THE SINGLE LIFE ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C



GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Run for the Money | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11426 Run for the Money | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/-IYzF8Tii8s/hqdefault.jpg 1120858 1120858 center 22403