Kris Foster’s son Dayne was arrested in Alabama, which explains why she couldn’t make it to her partner Jeymi’s birthday on 90 Day Fiance. The Other Way star’s child was arrested back in April 2022.

TLC fans have gotten to know Kris’ relationship journey with Jeymi on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. She has often spoken about her son, Dayne Foster, during her appearance, whose arrest explained her absence from Jeymi’s bday.

Her son Foster was arrested on felony drug charges. According to Alabama court records, Kris’s son Dayne, who films for the series alongside his mother, was arrested on April 28, 2022.

Kris Foster’s son’s arrest

As reported by Starcasm, Kris Foster’s son was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and a felony count of trafficking Fentanyl, as per Alabama Court Records.

Foster posted a bond of $50,000 and was released on April 30 after the initial criminal case was filed at the District Court. The most recent docket entry indicates the case was disposed of by waiving the grand jury.

The case is expected to move to Circuit Court for an indictment and further proceedings. Foster faces a minimum ten-year prison sentence (with at least 3 years served) for trafficking Fentanyl.

Get to know Dayne Foster

Foster is a cast member on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alongside his mom Kris. He is 19 years old and works for a heating, ventilating, and air conditioning business, alongside being the founder of New Addictions TG.

New Addictions is a community run alongside his friend Dustin Benefield. All proceeds from the group are given back to drug rehabilitation centers to help battling addicts, as per the Instagram page.

He played American football at Haleyville High School in 2020, which he appears to have graduated from since. Foster is also a regular gym-goer who says he “does what he wants as long as his mom says it’s okay.”

Kris couldn’t attend Jeymi’s bday

Kris could not attend her partner Jeymi’s birthday because her son was arrested. She claimed she had an “emergency” which meant she was unable to celebrate with Jeymi and could not return to Columbia.

Jeymi and Kris then ended up splitting. It comes after Kris had ghosted her for several days before her 30th birthday before they reconnected. Then, Kris said that her son had gone to jail for drugs.

However, Jeymi argued that the situation with Kris’ son happened before her birthday and that Kris claiming that she sends all her money to her is “a total lie.” Kris eventually said she was “done” and that her son would always come first.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: THE OTHER WAY ON TLC ON SUNDAYS AT 8 PM