Liz Woods on 90 Day Fiance is enjoying engagement with Big Ed but, before she met him, she was married and shares daughter Riley with her ex-husband. The youngster lives with her father, and Liz visits often.

Big Ed got down on one knee to Liz in August 2021. Their relationship story has played out on TLC, but there was a life before meeting the 90 Day Fiance star in which Liz was married to a man called Saied.

Ed called off his engagement to Liz in an October 2022 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? That led viewers to want to know more about her ex-husband. Let’s get to know Saied and her daughter a bit better.

Meet Liz Woods’ ex-husband

Liz’s ex-husband is Saied Camacho, Screenrant reports. Their marriage lasted five years. In Happily Ever After? Liz’s grandparents admitted they were shocked Liz had a ring on her finger after claiming she’d just got out of a “bad relationship.”

Actually, Liz has been married twice and Saied is her most recent ex-husband. Liz’s first husband is based in San Diego and is a father to three kids of his own, as well as Liz’s daughter Ryleigh Leanne.

Liz and her first husband were high-school sweethearts and got into a relationship when she was 14. They had their daughter Ryleigh Leanne a few years later but the couple amicably split when Liz was 22. He is now happily married to another woman.

Her first husband looks after daughter Ryleigh Leanne

Ryleigh Leanne lives with her father in Arkansas, as well as her stepmom and siblings. Liz took to Instagram in July to reveal she is “so beyond happy” that her daughter’s family love her, having revealed previously her ex has full custody of Ryleigh Leanne.

Liz learned her daughter’s father was going to be re-stationed abroad, which had her thinking about what a stable future would look like for Ryleigh Leanne. She questioned fighting for custody rather than allowing her daughter to move abroad.

However, she wondered what the courts would think of her engagement to Ed. Liz said her plan is to return to work full time so she’s confident she can financially provide for both herself and youngest daughter Riley in case things with Ed don’t work out.

90 Day Fiance: Ed and Liz

In recent news, Ed and Liz went house hunting and had a heart-to-heart about how to establish more emotional stability with each other. The couple have also celebrated their engagement, although they’ve also briefly broken it.

One of their biggest issues on the latest 90 Day Fiance season was an engagement party argument in which Ed questioned Liz’s sexuality. However, off-screen they reconciled and continue to build a life together.

Their relationship began when Ed appeared on 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life after his split with Rose. He explained on the show that he met Liz nine months after the break-up, and it was love at first sight.

The pair broke up in 2021 and Ed explained: “This break-up is one of the hardest things I’ve ever done in my life.” But absence makes the heart grow fonder, as they didn’t just get back together six months later, they got engaged!

