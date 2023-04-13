90 Day Fiance star Molly Hopkins’ daughter Olivia has reportedly been arrested for violating her probation. The probation came from an October 2020 domestic altercation.

The 90 Day Fiance star rose to fame in season 5 of the hit TLC show with her now ex-husband Luis Mendes. We were also introduced to her best friend Cynthia Decker, and fans loved the duo so much that they landed a spot on the spin-off show PillowTalk.

We take a closer look at what we know so far about Molly Hopkins‘ daughter’s arrest.

Olivia Hopkins reportedly arrested

According to documents from InTouch, the 22-year-old was allegedly arrested on April 4 for violating the terms of her probation, given to her after a domestic altercation with her mother.

The documents obtained by the publication stated that the 90 Day Fiance star’s daughter reportedly failed to take two drug tests back in March and then failed the one that she did take. She also allegedly failed to attend a family violence treatment program.

The publication reports that documents state Olivia appeared in court on April 5, with a warrant issued two days later. A mugshot of the star’s daughter has also been circulating online.

Molly Hopkins has had her fair share of drama

Molly Hopkins has been in drama herself as she recently fell out with long-term bestie and Pillow Talk TLC co-star Cynthia Decker.

The feud appeared to begin when Hopkins filed a criminal complaint form against her ex-boyfriend, Kelly Brown. The complaint also included Molly’s daughter Olivia as she claimed Kelly attacked her daughter in the workplace. She also said Decker was there at the time, which she denied.

However, the case came to a close, and no criminal charges were filed against Kelly. Taking to her Instagram at the time, Molly’s ex-bestie wrote:

“So happy your name is cleared @Kellykb2022. There should be recourse for false police reports! Especially when they included lies about me being a part of it when I wasn’t!”

Before this, the stars had a twenty-year friendship, but it seems that’s all come to an end as Cynthia confirmed her exit from the show.

Molly Hopkins’ daughter Olivia featured in 90 Day Fiance

Olivia made a few appearances in 90 Day Fiance alongside her mother Molly, as fans will recognize her from the show.

The encounter didn’t go down too well as Olivia said it bothers her a lot that she hid it from her as she thought they had a “special bond.”

Fans will remember the tense moment when Molly had to tell her daughter she married Luis without anyone knowing.