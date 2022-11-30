90 Day Fiancé Paola Mayfield has undergone many transformations over the years, but this time she is channeling late Hollywood icon, Marilyn Monroe.

Fans met the Colombian native in season one with her husband, Russ Mayfield, after the couple met when Russ was working in Colombia. They got married towards the end of the season but have had a rocky road, which led them to take a break from each other in late 2021. Whilst the duo may not have been an instant fan favorite, followers still love to follow Mayfield’s movements on Instagram.

Paola Mayfield is the queen of experimenting with new looks. During her years in the spotlight, the 90 Day Fiancé star has rocked a variety of looks and fans have loved all of them – let’s take a look at her most recent one.

Screnshoot from Paola Mayfield’s YouTube channel: We Moved to An RV / Russ, Pao & Axel / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMXf3lMRKsk

Paola Mayfield undergoes ‘Marilyn Monroe’ transformation

Paola Mayfield has had many hair colors from her natural brunette to experimenting with different colors such as red and pink, before going back to brunette. When Paola first featured on 90 Day Fiancé, the star had long dark hair, but, she has now gone back to sporting short blonde curly locks with a side fringe.

It wasn’t long ago that Mayfield first debuted her blonde transformation during the “transition” TikTok challenge. Then on November 2, Paola shared an Instagram of her new hair and wrote “I think I found the one” as the blonde made a comeback.

In an Instagram shared on November 3, Mayfield shared a video of herself dancing in a white robe before transitioning into a Marilyn Monroe look. Paola sported a cut-out white top, denim shorts, winged eyeliner, a beauty spot, red lips, and of course, blonde curls.

Many of her 1.1 million followers commented on the video as she dances in her bathroom with one user writing “your dancing is on fire.” Another fan penned: “Let me go find my red lipstick bc I’m inspired for this mood! Lol gorgeous girl.”

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield and Russ’ relationship

The professional wrestler and Russ tied the knot in 2013, six years later, the couple welcomed their first child, Axel. In the 90 Day Fiancé series and different spin-offs, the pair gave an insight into their tumultuous relationship. In August 2021, Paola’s tweet hinted the two were going through a rough patch, she later confirmed they were “on a break”.

However, much to fans’ delight it seems that Paola and Russ are back together. Mayfield shared a heartfelt post to Instagram on their anniversary, as she shared in the caption: “I know it hasn’t been easy the past few years, but here we are! Cheers for more years to come!”

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER ON TLC ON SUNDAYS AT 8PM ET/PT

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know