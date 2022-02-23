90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle hasn’t stopped running from the cameras











90 Day Fiance’s Paul Staehle is known for being a little wacky and unusual across his various social media platforms but his most recent Instagram video has left his followers annoyed and a little confused to say the least.

His followers have been questioning what he is up to after they have begun to notice the progression of his odd behaviour. Whilst most of it stemmed from his drama with his now-estranged wife, Karine, this time it has nothing to do with her.

Reality Titbit has all the gossip on the drama and what is going on over on Paul’s Instagram.

CHECK IT OUT: Meet Mahogany from 90 Day Fiance, her age and Instagram explored

Phoenix Rising | Official Trailer | HBO BridTV 8611 Phoenix Rising | Official Trailer | HBO https://i.ytimg.com/vi/xJz2zwVogHM/hqdefault.jpg 960772 960772 center 22403

Paul Staehle. Picture: Paul Has Meltdown In Kentucky Airport | 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Paul shares an odd hospital video

Fans believe that Paul usually posts his weird and wacky videos to pump up his views – which has worked – but his latest video is a lot more intense and has left fans wondering, wtf?

In the video, Paul appears to be in a hospital ward. The dad of two sets up his camera and does a double thumbs up to viewers to let us know he is ready. He then simply runs back and forth from the camera to the wall before the clip then ends.

The clip left fans confused, annoyed and a little worried about Paul. To add to the strangeness of the video, he overlayed the song I Look Good by OT Genasis.

RELATED: Here’s when 90 Day Fiancé Before the 90 Days season 5 episode 10 airs

Fans left their opinions underneath his post

Fans of the show were quick to question Paul and let him know of their confusion surrounding the post, one person said,

This is sad, just sad. This is wrong and it’s not funny just confusing. Instagram

However, in his Instagram bio, he classes himself as a comedian and some fans agree! Not everyone was left concerned for Paul and supported him doing his thing and making himself happy. One person called him a comedic ‘legend” whilst others said things like, “I don know why I just find him hilarious”

Some fans even stood up for paul and said things to other comments like,

He is obviously taking the p*** guys, why you got to make everything so serious? Instagram

Another continued to say, “If making illy videos makes him happy let him do it.”

We don’t know what the video was about but we enjoy Paul’s humour and comedy on his social media accounts and hope this doesn’t knock him down.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK