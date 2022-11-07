









90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Shaeeda’s love for yoga is well known among the show’s fans and it’s also visible on her Instagram.

One of the couples sharing their journey on Happily Ever After’s season 3 are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween. The duo first appeared on 90 Day Fiance’s season 9.

They struck up a romance after Shaeeda, a Trinidad and Tobago native DM’ed Bilal on Instagram. In 2019 Bilal took a trip to the Caribbean country to meet his new lady love. After a series of ups and downs in their relationship, the couple finally tied the knot in December 2021.

View Instagram Post

Meet 90 Day Fiance’s Shaeeda on Instagram

Shaeeda, 37, whose Instagram username is ‘westindianbella‘ has 229K followers on Instagram. The 90 Day Fiance star is an influencer in her own right.

Her page shows Shaeeda’s love for yoga, fashion and her beau Bilal.

She has posted several pictures of herself looking stunning in various outfits. Moreover, she also posts pictures with her 43-year-old husband.

However, one of the more outstanding things about Shaeeda’s Instagram page is that it shows her love and passion for yoga. Her bio reveals she is a registered Yoga teacher.

She has also posted several pictures striking various difficult yoga poses such as the lotus pose, splits and more, on her page showing us that she is a pro.

Shaeeda asks Bilal to find her a yoga studio in Kansas city

In a promo for the recent 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After episode, we see Shaeeda receiving her employment card.

She reveals in a confessional that Bilal is responsible for helping her start her business in Kansas City.

“It’s important for me because I still wanna figure out how to be more independent here in America,” Shaeeda shares.

Her realtor husband states that there are things she needs to do before getting a yoga place. He lists that she needs to start marketing her business and open a bank account. He also notes that she needs good credit too.

Shaeeda says that all those things will come eventually. “I just wanna take the first step,” she says to him.

Bilal says in his confessional that Shaeeda is new to the country and still has a huge learning curve for starting her own business.

He says that he doesn’t want Shaeeda to look at properties for her yoga studio, set her heart on a place and then be disappointed. The realtor notes that from a financial standpoint also it does not make sense to get a yoga studio before Shaeeda’s business is ready to hit the floors.

Shaeeda expresses that she wants to feel inspired hence looking at properties for her yoga studio would be really helpful.

Fans weigh in on Shaeeda and Bilal’s relationship

Fans had a lot to say about Shaeeda and Bilal after the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After episode.

“Basically their whole relationship is Shaeeda asking for things and Bilal saying “No”,” one fan wrote.

“Shaeeda doesn’t need credit if Bilal promised to bankroll her new business and he could’ve been helping her start office searching and open her own bank account! They need to worry about permits & exclusivity lease contracts instead,” a second fan said.

A third fan thought Bilal was in the right and they wrote, “Bilal is telling Shaeeda the truth about starting a small business. She might not like it but coming from a business owner, he’s 110% correct in what he’s telling her. Even about checking her emotions and focusing on the steps.”

BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast | Official Trailer | STARZ BridTV 11406 BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast | Official Trailer | STARZ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/u-OSbcJAHWk/hqdefault.jpg 1116701 1116701 center 22403