‘Is Sheila from 90 Day Fiance pregnant?’ That’s the question fans are asking as David and Sheila share their relationship journey on the beloved TLC show. In her confessionals, Sheila wore a tight-fitting dress that appeared to show a mystery bump – according to fans.

David explained he met Sheila, who lives in the Philippines, in a Facebook group for deaf singles two years before they filmed season six of 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days. Fast-forward to recent episodes and Sheila has left fans curious about whether she’s pregnant, or whether she just appears to look like she may be, due to her seated position.

Fans spot Sheila’s ‘bump’ on TLC

When Sheila was seen filming confessionals on the July 2 episode of 90 Day Fiancé, many were led to think she is pregnant, but this has not been confirmed by David or Sheila.

One fan responded to another viewer, who had the same thoughts, on Twitter: “I swear I was looking for someone to have this tweet because I said the same damn thing. She’s definitely pregnant.”

Another simply penned: “So yall, is Sheila pregnant in her cast interview?” A fellow fan asked: “Is it me or does Sheila look pregnant in that pink dress in the solo interviews?”

GRV Media and Reality Titbit have approached TLC for comment.

Sheila has one son already

Sheila introduced her son to David already, while sharing fears that the two won’t connect because David is deaf. She asked her only child if he has any questions to ask David, to which he asked: “He can’t talk?”

Her son is 12 years old and lives with her in the Philippines, where David traveled to meet them. Sheila told David, who has sent her $3,000 over a period of time, that her home had been hit by a fire and typhoon in one year.

David has confessed that he wants to “start a family and have a wife” and felt excited to meet her son. However, his friends and family have concerns about Sheila and don’t want him to send her further funds.

David and Sheila on 90 Day Fiance – ‘the perfect soulmate’

Sheila is partially deaf and lost some of her hearing as a child, which is what she and David first bonded over online. She began using hearing aids when she was six years old and is currently learning ASL to communicate with him.

The pair have been dating for two years, but David says he fell in love with a deaf woman six years ago, who “broke his heart.” They didn’t meet for a while but David plans to propose if their first face-to-face meet-up goes well.

He also added that she is “better than any other woman I’ve dated” because of her “sweet” nature. “When I met Sheila online, I felt it was crazy,” David added. “But she’s the perfect soulmate. I really want to trust that this is the real deal.”