









90 Day Fiance: The Single’s Life’s new episode saw cast member Tiffany Franco’s son Daniel calling out his mother for her decisions relating to her love life.

All the 90-Day Fiance fans know that Tiffany has simply been through a lot. The mother of two was with her ex-husband Ronald Smith for six long years. The former couple’s relationship was a tumultuous one.

However, Tiffany is finally single now and she is ready to jump back into the dating world. Her new dating journey is chronicled in 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life’s current season.

But the show’s latest episode saw Tiffany’s eldest Daniel calling his mom out for some of her decisions and fans are here for it.

90 Day Fiance star Tiffany’s son Daniel calls out mom

For weeks many fans were wondering how Tiffany’s eldest Daniel was dealing with her divorce from Ronald. However, the youngling is sharing exactly what he thinks about the situation in the Monday, October 20th episode.

As reported by Vulture, Tiffany decides to tell Daniel she is dating again in the recent episode and the boy wasn’t afraid to speak his mind.

Daniel confessed to his mother how he had a hard time trusting people after his experience with Ronald. He also notes how his reality star mum never slowed down with Ronald or even tried to get to know him first.

The 12-year-old (per this Heavy article from 2019 that states he was nine then), certainly told Tiffany what many fans had been feeling.

Many fans too felt that the Addy Rose Cosmetics founder had rushed into marrying Ronald.

Fans hail Daniel after latest 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life episode

Many fans commended Daniel for speaking his mind so plainly and telling his mom what she needed to hear.

“Daniel is the smartest person in the entire #90DayFiance franchise,” one fan commented.

“This is the most mature, smartest, awesome person to be on this show EVER, EVER!!! We love you Daniel,” wrote a second fan.

“This little guy should not have to worry/stress about his mothers dating life like this,” a third fan who felt bad for Daniel said.

A look at Tiffany and Ronald’s whirlwind relationship

Tiffany met South African man Ronald during her vacation years ago.

When they first struck up a romance, Tiffany raved about her connection with him saying, “Me and him just had so much chemistry,” she said, Heavy.com reports.

“I went back to South Africa six months later and on that trip he actually proposed to me on that same cliff that he took me [the first night]. I was so happy. I never felt like this in my entire life,” the entrepreneur had said back then.

However, their relationship hit rock bottom when Ronald’s gambling came to light.

He spoke about it during an Instagram live, Heavy notes.

Tiffany later confessed on the show that she should have asked him more questions about his life when they first met.

The pair welcomed daughter Carley Rose in 2019.

When Ronald couldn’t secure his spousal visa to come to America, Tiffany was left to care for her newborn and son Daniel all alone.

After several fights, splits, and reconciliations, the couple finally parted ways for good sometime in mid 2022.

