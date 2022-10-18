90 Day Fiance star Veronica's huge fortune proves she doesn't need TLC for income











90 Day Fiance and 90 Day Happily Ever After? star Veronica Rodriguez is known for her hilarious commentary alongside her ex-fiance, Tim Malcolm, and has become somewhat of an icon throughout her time on the show.

However, Veronica is much more than a reality TV star as the mom of one is a straight-up hustler and her corporate job salary proves it. Keep reading to find out the star’s net worth and exactly how she makes her money.

Fans desperate to know Veronica Rodriguez’s net worth

While Veronica’s net worth is not currently known we do have intel on her current position and the whopping salary that comes with it. According to In Touch Weekly, the Cuban native works as a lead sourcing manager at Equitable, as per her LinkedIn profile.

As stated by Glassdoor, her hefty salary can range anywhere from $113,647 to $128,972.

The 90 Day Fiance star also has a large following of 263,000 Instagram followers and makes money as a social media influencer, working with a variety of fashion and wellness brands. Not to mention the fact that she most likely rakes in a substantial salary from her role on 90 Day Fiance.

Tim Malcolm’s net worth

Veronica’s ex, Tim, also makes a whopping amount of money as a businessman. According to In Touch Weekly, Tim has a net worth of between $1-$5 million.

Tim runs a custom gun business, Gringo Guns, from his home state in North Carolina. According to the company’s eBay profile, the business specializes in custom engraving, gold plating and stainless polishing of rare and exotic guns.

The carefully crafted firearms aren’t cheap as they can cost upwards of $2,000. Tim also makes a profit from sending personalized videos on Cameo.

Will Veronica and Tim ever get back together?

While 90 Day Fiance fans are still keeping their fingers crossed for a possible romantic reunion between Tim and Veronica — the pair have made it clear that isn’t happening.

Tim previously told fans in a June 2020 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined that he saw his ex “more like a sister”, explaining:

“I think Veronica and I made a good couple. A lot of my best memories of my life are with Veronica. I think what we have is beautiful and I wouldn’t want to change it. I don’t really look at her as a romantic interest and I’m sure she probably feels the same way about me.”

