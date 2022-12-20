On December 14, 2021, 90-Day Fiancé’s Jason Hitch passed away following complications from COVID-19. One year later, Reality Titbit honors his life.

Cassia Tavares married Jason Hitch on 90 Day Fiancé in 2014 after meeting through Facebook while Tavares was in an online relationship with Hitch’s friend.

Jason was 38 years old and Cassia was 23 at the time they met. However, it wasn’t long before they applied for a K-1 visa so Cassia could move to the United States from Brazil. While the duo became fan favorites on the show, the pair often butted heads. They later separated and filed for divorce in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Over a year since Jason Hitch’s passing, we take a look at the tributes that have poured in for the reality TV star.

Jason Hitch’s heartbreaking death at 45

Jason Hitch passed away at just 45 years old on December 14, 2021.

Hitch appeared in the second season of 90 Day Fiancé in 2014. He went on to feature in a “Where Are They Now?” special episode of 90 Day Fiancé the following year. Aside from his career as a reality TV star Hitch was a first lieutenant in the Army reserves in Florida.

Jason Hitch’s sister Shannon confirmed her brother’s passing to TMZ revealing he died in a Florida ICU on December 14, 2021. TMZ added that: “Jason’s family was able to be with him when he died and held his hand in his final moments“.

A Facebook post said to be written by Jason’s father, Ron, reads: “Lt Jason W. Hitch passed away tonight at 10:40 p.m. (Dec 14th). He went to find Jesus and feel the warmth of God’s heaven. Thanks for your prayers.“

Hitch was not vaccinated for corona and didn’t have any pre-existing medical conditions. It is still unknown how or where he contracted the virus.

TLC said in a statement to People: “We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time.”

90 Day Fiancé star and ex-wife pays tribute

Cassia Tavares, Hitch’s ex from the hit TLC series, has paid tribute to the reality star on Instagram Stories.

They were no longer together at the time of Hitch’s death but following the news, Tavares was one of the first people to share a tribute and a message of condolence to Hitch’s family.

Cassia penned: “It’s always sad when someone you spent part of your life with stops breathing. I guess one could never be prepared for that. I wasn’t, today. When I started receiving messages, I thought it was a joke. I’m shocked. My condolences to his family and friends. Rest In Peace, Jason.”

Since appearing on the show, Cassia graduated from the University Of South Florida and the Brazillian native is now married to her Italian husband and personal trainer, Giuseppe.

Just two months before Hitch’s passing, in October 2021, Cassia revealed her opinions on the filming process of 90-Day Fiancé. While she admits that the couples are all “100% real,” she said producers sometimes exaggerate storylines. She even revealed that producers asked her to take a pregnancy test on camera, despite knowing she wasn’t pregnant, as per Screen Rant.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know