90 Day Fiancé Stephanie Matto who sold farts now sells boob sweat













The former 90 Day Fiancé, Stephanie Matto, has moved on from selling her farts in a jar – now she sells her boob sweat and it’s all to help “empower other creators”.

If you’ve ever wondered where Stephanie is now after she made headlines worldwide for selling farts in jars – then had to stop – we’ve got you, it turns out she’s moved on to bodily fluids.

Stephanie Matto’s rise to fame

Stephanie first rose to fame on the TLC 90 Day Fiancé franchise when she was part of the first same-sex couple on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

Unfortunately, things didn’t last between the 31-year-old and her long-distance lover, Australian photographer Erika Owens, but she did manage to carve a career for herself following the show.

First of all, Stephanie started using OnlyFans, but according to ScreenRant, formed her own platform called Unfiltrd and it was on this new site she Stephanie started selling farts bottled in jars – and apparently made an absolute killing doing it too.

Calling it quits on the fart business

However, Stephanie eventually had to call it quits on the ‘fart in a jar’ business, which according to Rolling Stone Magazine, made her a cool $200K, after ending up needing to head to the ER.

Menudo: Forever Young | Official Trailer | HBO Max

She told the publication she felt a “squeezing tightness feeling” around her heart and thought she may be having a stroke or issues with her heart. Luckily, it wasn’t anything serious along those lines, but actually a really bad “gas pain” because of the diet she was on to help her along with the business.

“I always knew in the back of my mind that I was going to do fart jars forever. And if I can leave the fart jar business on top, like, I’m going out with a bang,” she explained about her exit from the business.

Moving on to boob sweat

Stephanie did appear in 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life, however, found a new way of making money through a different avenue – using her bodily fluids.

She told Distractify she initially did it to drum up traffic to her website, but the sales really kicked off and now she hopes to “empower other creators” to help make their income in ways they’d never have thought of before.

“I bring a lot of PR and a lot of money to this platform so I can build features that other sex workers and creators can use to then make money with,” she said. “I want to empower other creators to get creative and make income in ways they never imagined, and so I hope that my weird and outlandish side hustles can make people laugh but also inspire.”