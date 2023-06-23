90 Day Fiance: Last Resort spin-off is filming as Angela Deem, Big Ed, and Molly Hopkins are spotted shooting in a Florida location. However, longtime viewers think the show is “pointless” and wonder why Angela is there…

The TLC franchise has shared the relationships of two people across the border for years. Now, a new spin-off is being created in the Florida Keys location, which is believed to be a therapy-based show.

Those taking part in the spin-off have already had issues or split multiple times, such as Big Ed. Several have refused to watch the show, so what’s really going on, and what have fans spotted so far?

90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort

90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort was filmed in early January 2023 in Key West, Florida. Although TLC has not confirmed the marriage therapy series yet, rumor has it that the spin-off is being filmed at Isla Bella Resort.

It comes after a fan posted that the series would be called The Last Resort in May. He claimed that the pictures he shared of the upcoming series were shown at a 2023 Warner Brothers upfront presentation.

Numerous production workers list the show in their credits for earlier this year under slightly different titles that include or exclude the words “fiance” and “the,” Starcasm reports.

Angela Deem spotted filming spin-off

Cast members spotted at the resort where filming took place included Big Ed Brown, Liz Woods, Angela Deem, Yara Zaya, Jovi Dufren, Kalani Faagata, Asuelu Pulaa, and Molly Hopkins.

Some of the resume entries for 90 Day: The Last Resort date all the way back to October 2022, as per Starcasm. Angela and Michael got back together in March 2023, two months after filming is believed to have begun.

Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

TLC fans react to the new show

When speculation of the new 90 Day Fiance spin-off came to light, an entire Reddit thread was started in reaction to the filming rumors. One fan wrote: “Won’t be watching, and I’m an OG watcher.”

Another penned: “The only ones I can stomach in this cast are Kalani and Asuelu. Yeah…I’m definitely not watching this one. I truly hate these couples and their 15 minutes were up a long time ago!”

“It’s useless because at least Kelly and Molly and Aseleu and Kailani are over, and one of the 90 Day podcasts said it would likely be coming on in the fall or winter…so a whole year later? That’s a waste,” reacted a fellow viewer.

However, some fans say the show is pointless. One said, “Why is Angela even there? It’s not like Michael will be attending in person. Is it going to be her yelling at a screen the whole time?”

Another agreed and said: “If Michael isn’t in person it’s going to be so pointless. She’ll be just stirring the pot.”

