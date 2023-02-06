Kris Foster is a newcomer on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 4, and revealed she suffers from a condition called narcolepsy, which affects her everyday life.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is back for a fourth season, and sees six more couples travel across the globe for their significant others.

We take a look into Kris and Jeymi’s relationship in the series and take a closer look into what exactly narcolepsy is.

Kris on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Kris is a newcomer to the 90 Day franchise and has two children from a previous partnership.

She hails from Alabama and features on the show with her partner Jeymi Noguera, who lives in Columbia. Before the show, the two hadn’t met in person, but she was committed to moving to Columbia to be with her partner.

On the show, Kris explained how she waited 40 years to be in an open relationship with another female and doesn’t want to wait any longer.

Kris suffers from a condition called narcolepsy which she was very open about on the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

What is narcolepsy?

Mayo Clinic explains that narcolepsy is a sleep disorder that makes people very drowsy during the day. People with narcolepsy find it hard to stay awake for long periods of time.

The site goes on to explain that people with the condition fall asleep suddenly, which can use serious problems in their daily routine. Other symptoms include sudden loss of muscle tone (known as cataplexy), which can be brought on by intense emotion such as laughter, anger, stress or excitement. These attacks range from mild impairment of only certain muscles to total body collapse and usually resolve on their own after a few minutes.

Additionally, people with this disorder can have sleep paralysis, vivid and dream-like hallucinations and sleep disturbances, like insomnia.

Narcolepsy is a lifelong condition, with no known cure, although medicine and lifestyle changes can help manage symptoms. Its impact is wide-ranging and affects almost every area of one’s life, from social life to psychological well-being and work or academic achievements.

Kris and Jeymi’s 90 Day Fiance relationship

Despite never having met in person, Kris and Jeymi planned to get married just nine days after seeing each other for the first time.

The pair both had failed relationships with men and had never had serious relationships with women before.

The couple did not get off to the best start in their relationship. As the relationship was solely virtual, there were stretches of time when Kris seemed to “disappear” with no word to Jeymi. Finally, Kris returned around her birthday saying she was dealing with “difficulties in her life.”

During this time, Jeymi admitted she went on to speak to other women online.

We guess we’ll have to see how the relationship progresses as the series goes on.

