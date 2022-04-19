90 Day Fiancé: The real reason David and Lana broke off the engagement













David and Lana’s romance blossomed in front of our eyes on season four of 90 Day Fiancé.

The hit show is still going strong on TLC, with new couples each season hoping their lover from across the world is the one. Although there’s plenty of newbies to watch, we can’t help but wonder how previous 90 Day Fiancé couples are getting on.

It has been revealed that David and Lana broke off their engagement, but why? Reality Titbit have all the answers, so sit back, relax, and keep reading to find out.

THE ULTIMATIUM: Ambers new man needs no ultimatum

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

Why did David and Lana break off their engagement?

After Lana confirmed on her Instagram account that herself and David were no longer together, viewers wanted one thing… answers.

The pair have kept this private for months, however David has finally broke his silence on the matter. He told viewers on 90 Day Diaries that Lana would not come off dating sites, which is what ultimately led to their break up.

Before their engagement, David had promised Lana that he would pay for her to have English lessons and get her an apartment of her own. When Lana demanded these promises, David said he couldn’t if she was still using the dating sites. He told TLC:

“She didn’t get off the websites, so I didn’t offer any of those bonuses, and four months after our engagement, we just stopped communicating”

David and Lana’s relationship journey

David and Lana first met on an online dating app. With David living in Las Vegas, and Lana in Ukraine, it was never going to be easy for the pair.

The TLC stars spoke for several years before meeting up in person. Prior to this, Lana had stood up David a handful of times, which is when people began questioning if Lana was who she said she was.

However, when they finally met in Ukraine, Lana was Lana and the pair ended up getting engaged and seemed extremely happy.

CELEBRITY NEWS: Lizzo is a professional on the flute

Where are David and Lana now?

Lana has kept her life closed off since appearing on 90 Day Fiancé, as she is now on private on Instagram. We cannot be sure what Lana is up to, but David is another story.

David also admitted on 90 Day Diaries that he has met somebody new, and of course she is also from Ukraine. His new lover is called Olga.

As of April 2022, David has not posted with Olga on his social media. However only time will tell, and we will patiently wait until then…

WATCH 90 DAY DIARIES ON TLC EVERY MONDAY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK