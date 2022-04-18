90 Day Fiancé: Why Memphis won't be sharing her baby with us any time soon













Memphis and Hamza rose to fame after their appearance on 90 Day Fiancé. Fans of the show have loved watching their romance blossom, from their first meeting to Memphis’ pregnancy announcement – it’s been nothing short of wholesome.

However, Memphis is keeping her latest pregnancy out of the spotlight, but why? Reality Titbit have all the latest on her baby, including the real reason she’s keeping this part of her life private.

THE ULTIMATUM: Aprils new boyfriend Cody needs no ultimatum

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

When did Memphis have her baby?

The rumours about Memphis’ pregnancy arose from her ex-boyfriend’s Twitter account. The account tweeted saying that Memphis was “pregnant with his [Hamza] baby she had the baby a few months ago”.

After this tweet, 90 Day Fiancé fans went wild. Viewers got to see this play out for themselves, as Memphis found out she was pregnant whilst they were filming for the show on their honeymoon. Memphis admitted on the show that although the pregnancy wasn’t planned, they weren’t taking any precautions to prevent it.

The show being filmed so far in advance means that Memphis has already had her baby. However, as she hasn’t revealed their birthday we cannot be certain when her baby was born, but if her ex-boyfriends tweets are correct, this would mean that Memphis and Hamza’s child was born in late 2021.

Why wont Memphis post photos of her baby?

As with most celebrities, fans of the show are desperate for a sneak peek of our latest 90 Day Fiancé baby. So much that if there’s any sight of a baby on Memphis’ Instagram, people immediately think it’s hers.

Memphis has been open about the fact that she will not be sharing anything about hers and Hamza’s baby online. She shared in an Instagram comment that the reason for this is that there are “too many mean people”, and told her followers to “spread the word” that her pictures won’t be shared online.

Although many fans were disappointed with this news, the fact that Memphis used ‘her’ confirmed that she had given birth to a baby girl – every cloud has a silver lining!

90 DAY FIANCE: Emily and Kobe did long distance for two year

Why Memphis left the Tell All special

Memphis’ baby isn’t the only reason she has been the topic of conversation recently. The TLC star left the set of the 90 Day Fiancé Tell All episode, avoiding all questions about her baby.

However, she had a pretty valid reason for this, as she was really sick. After going backstage, she told production :“I need something. My head is banging. And the lights are just making it worse.”

After returning back to the show after a needed break, it was still too much for Memphis, and she decided she needed to leave.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK